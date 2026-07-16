Marcello Hernandez Roasts Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest With ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Joke at the ESPYs

“I want to congratulate Caleb Williams, the quarterback for the Chicago Bears, who will be on the cover of the new ‘Madden’ video game. Congratulations to Caleb — and Tiger Woods will be on the cover of ‘Grand Theft Auto,’” he said.

While congratulating Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who will be on the cover of the new Madden video game, Hernandez dissed Woods with one of his most talked-about punchlines of the night.

Marcello Hernandez didn’t waste any time making headlines during his first time hosting the 2026 ESPYs. The Saturday Night Live star delivered some hard-hitting jokes aimed at some of the biggest names in sports, including golf legend Tiger Woods.

The comic was referring to Woods’ March arrest on suspicion of DUI. The golf star was arrested following a rollover crash near his home on Jupiter Island, Florida. He was charged with DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Woods pleaded not guilty to his charges. However, in a statement, he also announced that he would step away from golf to focus on his recovery.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery,” he said. “I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

Despite poking fun at him, Hernandez was quick to make it clear that he still has major respect for Woods.

"I love you, Tiger. I'm a big fan, man," he said. "It's just... it was written so well."