Angel Reese and Chicago Sky Teammates Call Out Cameraman for Alleged Harassment of Chennedy Carter

Angel Reese is calling out the "nasty work" of a cameraman she says harassed her teammate in Washington, D.C.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Chicago Sky power forward criticized an unnamed individual who found out where the WNBA team was staying, then proceeded to put a camera "in my teammate’s face and harass her" as they stepped off the team bus.

"This really is outta control and needs to STOP," Reese added.