Watch Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and More From 2024 WNBA Draft Class Choose Between Kendrick Lamar and Drake

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, and the rest of the 2024 WNBA draft class were given the difficult task of picking sides between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

On Monday, the future stars of the WNBA linked up with Complex on the red carpet of the 2024 draft, where some of the prospects were asked to select between Drizzy and K Dot. The question came amid the ongoing feud between the hip-hop heavyweights, and some members of the WNBA's upcoming rookie class knew exactly who they were rooting for.

Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso, Celeste Taylor, and seven other draft picks selected Drake, while Cameron Brink was the only person to pick Kendrick. Angel Reese and Nika Muhl, on the other hand, decided to stay neutral.