Watch Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and More From 2024 WNBA Draft Class Choose Between Kendrick Lamar and Drake

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, and the rest of the 2024 WNBA draft class were given the difficult task of picking sides between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.
On Monday, the future stars of the WNBA linked up with Complex on the red carpet of the 2024 draft, where some of the prospects were asked to select between Drizzy and K Dot. The question came amid the ongoing feud between the hip-hop heavyweights, and some members of the WNBA's upcoming rookie class knew exactly who they were rooting for.
Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso, Celeste Taylor, and seven other draft picks selected Drake, while Cameron Brink was the only person to pick Kendrick. Angel Reese and Nika Muhl, on the other hand, decided to stay neutral.
While the athletes chose between 6 God and Kung Fu Kenny, they were also anxiously waiting to see which team would draft them for the upcoming season. Clark was drafted No. 1 by the Indiana Fever, while Brink was selected second overall by the Los Angeles Sparks, and Cardoso went to the Chicago Sky at No. 3.
Angel Reese was drafted at No. 7 by Chicago and will be joining Cardoso next season, with whom she had several battles in college. In an interview with reporters following the draft, Cardoso highlighted the bright future Chicago has with her and Reese.
"I think it's going to be great," said Cardoso. "She's a great player, I'm a great player, so two great players together. Nobody's going to get no rebounds on us."