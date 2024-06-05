Lonzo Ball Offers to Pay Angel Reese's Fine After She's Ejected From Game

Lonzo Ball is offering to pay Angel Reese's fine after she was ejected for arguing with a referee during Tuesday's game against the New York Liberty.

The ejection marked Reese's first in her rookie career, following a moment in the fourth quarter of Chicago Sky's 88-75 loss to New York. She was called for her fifth foul because she expressed frustration in the closing moments of the game, which prompted an official to give her a technical foul. She walked away and gave a wave as she did, which resulted in a second technical foul.

Responding to these events on X, Lonzo called out the ref invovled and offered to pay Reese's associated fine.

"Ref that threw out @Reese10Angel is weak btw… You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you)," he wrote, to which she responded, "appreciate you gang!"