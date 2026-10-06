Sports

'Uncle' LeBron Babysat Tyrese Maxey's Infant Daughter During Scrimmage

Marvel is going to have an amazing story for her future classmates.

Tyrese Maxey #0 and LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers look on during practice on October 3, 2026 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE
(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

LeBron James isn’t just the newest superstar to join the Philadelphia 76ers — he’s also the newest team babysitter.

During a team open scrimmage on Saturday (Oct. 3), fans caught LeBron taking care of the baby daughter of his teammate Tyrese Maxey.

The clip got enough attention that the NBA itself reposted it, paying tribute to “Uncle Bron.”

Maxey’s daughter Marvel was born this past May. Her mother is Myra Gordon, herself a former college hooper at Pepperdine and the University of Alabama.

The Philadelphia 76ers Blue x White Scrimmage went down at the team’s home of Xfinity Mobile Arena. During the game, James wore the number 9 as opposed to his usual 6, because his new team retired the latter number back in 1988 in honor of Julius “Dr. J” Erving. Almost 10,000 fans showed up to watch the practice.

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