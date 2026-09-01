Tua Tagovailoa Accidentally Congratulates Himself on His Own Instagram Post

Tua Tagovailoa may have forgotten to switch Instagram accounts. On Tuesday (Sept. 1), Tagovailoa shared a carousel of photos highlighting his preseason with the Atlanta Falcons, writing "For the A" in the caption. He also appeared to then congratulate himself in another comment. "We're so proud of you!! You got this," read the comment, leading many to suspect he had a burner account he forgot to switch to. But it became clear moments later when Tagovailoa's wife, Annah, left a nearly identical message, writing, "We are so proud of you! You got this!!"

Screenshots quickly spread across social media, with MLFootball joking on X, "TUA TAGOVAILOA FORGOT TO CHANGE TO HIS BURNER ACCOUNT AND POSTED THIS ON INSTAGRAM." There's no evidence confirming Tagovailoa actually has a burner account, but that didn't stop the mishap from going viral.

"Either Tua forgot to switch from his burner account or his brain is officially beyond cooked," another person tweeted.

The moment arrives as Tagovailoa attempts to get his career back on track in Atlanta. He joined the Falcons on a one-year, $1.3 million contract in March after being released by Miami.