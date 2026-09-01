Sports

Tua Tagovailoa Accidentally Congratulates Himself on His Own Instagram Post

Fans were confused after Tua's account appeared to congratulate himself before his wife did.

Tua Tagovailoa in a red jersey with the number 1, smiling and holding a helmet, stands outdoors.
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa may have forgotten to switch Instagram accounts.

On Tuesday (Sept. 1), Tagovailoa shared a carousel of photos highlighting his preseason with the Atlanta Falcons, writing "For the A" in the caption. He also appeared to then congratulate himself in another comment.

"We're so proud of you!! You got this," read the comment, leading many to suspect he had a burner account he forgot to switch to.

But it became clear moments later when Tagovailoa's wife, Annah, left a nearly identical message, writing, "We are so proud of you! You got this!!"

Screenshots quickly spread across social media, with MLFootball joking on X, "TUA TAGOVAILOA FORGOT TO CHANGE TO HIS BURNER ACCOUNT AND POSTED THIS ON INSTAGRAM."

There's no evidence confirming Tagovailoa actually has a burner account, but that didn't stop the mishap from going viral.

"Either Tua forgot to switch from his burner account or his brain is officially beyond cooked," another person tweeted.

The moment arrives as Tagovailoa attempts to get his career back on track in Atlanta. He joined the Falcons on a one-year, $1.3 million contract in March after being released by Miami.

Tagovailoa recently returned to Hard Rock Stadium for Atlanta's Aug. 28 preseason matchup against his former team. He completed seven of eight passes for 95 yards and helped lead a touchdown drive in the Falcons' 17-12 victory, though he also lost a fumble following a mishandled snap.

"There were mixed emotions being able to come back to play at Hard Rock, but then the perspective changes being on the opposite sideline," Tagovailoa said afterward. "You have to go out there, drive the offense and put points on the board. That's all what I was thinking of."

Michael Penix Jr. currently has the advantage in Atlanta's quarterback competition, though the Falcons have yet to officially announce their Week 1 starter.

Check out more reactions to Tagovailoa’s Instagram mix-up below.

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