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Stephen A. Smith Says He’s Not Ruling Out 2028 Presidential Run

The ESPN personality says he doesn’t want to run for office, but admits the idea of taking the debate stage in 2028 is tempting.

Stephen A. Smith in a blue suit and black tie stands in front of a blue SiriusXM backdrop.
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Stephen A. Smith says he has “no desire” to become a politician, but he’s also not closing the door on a possible 2028 presidential bid.

In an interview with CBS News correspondent Robert Costa set to air on this coming weekend’s CBS Sunday Morning, the longtime ESPN personality addressed growing chatter about a potential run for the White House. While Smith stressed that elected office has never been a personal ambition, he admitted the idea of stepping onto a national debate stage is appealing.

“I have no desire to be a politician, zero,” Smith said, adding that he doesn’t crave public office. However, he quickly followed that up by clarifying he isn’t completely dismissing the possibility.

“I’d love to be on the debate stages against some of these individuals that think they’re better suited to run the country,” he explained, suggesting voters deserve to hear from someone who prioritizes everyday Americans over political self-interest.

Smith indicated that if he were to enter the race, it would likely be as a Democrat. He described himself as fiscally conservative but socially liberal, outlining a belief system that favors responsible spending and lower taxes while also embracing individual freedoms. He also spoke about balancing border security (“Yes, I like strong borders. That’s absolutely true.”) with compassion, emphasizing that the United States should reflect its diverse identity.

The comments add fuel to months of speculation that Smith, known for his fiery commentary and massive media platform, could mount an unconventional campaign. Though he has often framed his remarks about running as hypothetical, observers note that even entertaining the possibility places him in the broader trend of celebrity figures testing political waters.

After the interview aired, Costa posted on social media that Smith appears to be inching closer to a serious 2028 consideration, drawing comparisons to other high-profile personalities who were once dismissed as unlikely candidates. For now, Smith remains firmly behind the desk at ESPN.

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