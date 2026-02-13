Stephen A. Smith Says He’s Not Ruling Out 2028 Presidential Run

Stephen A. Smith says he has “no desire” to become a politician, but he’s also not closing the door on a possible 2028 presidential bid.

In an interview with CBS News correspondent Robert Costa set to air on this coming weekend’s CBS Sunday Morning, the longtime ESPN personality addressed growing chatter about a potential run for the White House. While Smith stressed that elected office has never been a personal ambition, he admitted the idea of stepping onto a national debate stage is appealing.

“I have no desire to be a politician, zero,” Smith said, adding that he doesn’t crave public office. However, he quickly followed that up by clarifying he isn’t completely dismissing the possibility.

“I’d love to be on the debate stages against some of these individuals that think they’re better suited to run the country,” he explained, suggesting voters deserve to hear from someone who prioritizes everyday Americans over political self-interest.