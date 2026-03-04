Stefon Diggs Is Being Released by the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots will be releasing wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is 32 years old, after just one year with the team, according to The Athletic. Diggs previously inked a three-year, $69 million deal with the team back in March of 2025.

Diggs seemingly responded to the news on Instagram, writing, “THANK YOU for a hell of a year. We family forever… Patriots.”

Just last month, the Patriots lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX with a final score of 29 to 13.

According to reports, the Patriots informed Diggs that he would be released once the new NFL league year begins on March 11. The decision appears to be somewhat financial, as the veteran receiver was scheduled to count roughly $26.5 million against the team’s salary cap in 2026, one of the highest figures on the roster. Only defensive standout Milton Williams carried a larger cap hit. By moving on from Diggs now, New England is expected to clear more than $16 million in cap space ahead of free agency rather than paying an additional $6 million bonus that was due soon. Despite the abrupt ending, Diggs delivered a strong regular season during his lone year in New England. He led the team with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the first Patriots wide receiver to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season since Julian Edelman. Diggs also contributed during the team’s postseason run, hauling in 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown across three playoff games as New England advanced to a losing Super Bowl effort. Diggs’ off-field situation has also drawn attention. On February 13, 2026, the veteran receiver pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged dispute with his personal chef in December 2024. A pre-trial hearing in the case is scheduled for April 1, and a no-contact order has been issued.