Stefon Diggs Pleads Not Guilty During Arraignment on Assault and Strangulation Charges (UPDATE)

UPDATED 2/13 12:30 p.m. ET: An alleged statement from the chef who accused Stefon Diggs of assaulting her over a pay dispute has been shared. The statement, shared by The Shade Room, is attributed to the chef, who has not been named in reports. “I am speaking now to address false information that has been shared publicly,” reads the alleged statement, which says she is a chef with over ten years of experience. “Claims that I engaged in settlement discussions are not true. I have never sought money nor engaged in settlement discussions to settle this matter. Statements suggesting otherwise are harmful and untrue.” She asserted that she is a survivor of domestic violence and would “never make false claims for person gain or to damage someone’s reputation.” The alleged statement added that she never sought “public attention,” and only reported the matter through legal channels. “I will not engage in rumors, personal attacks, or respond to misinformation on social media, and I ask others to refrain from spreading false narratives,” the alleged statement reads.

See original story below. Following a brief postponement on account of his team making it to Super Bowl LX, Stefon Diggs attended his arraignment on Friday (Feb. 13) at Massachusetts’ Dedham District Court and pleaded not guilty to multiple charges. Fresh off his loss with the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl, Diggs appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges. He has been accused of assaulting his personal chef during an incident in December 2025. His attorney, Mitchell Schuster, told reporters after the hearing that the allegations are false. “We're confident that after the facts and evidence are reviewed in this case, he will be completely exonerated,” said Schuster, per TMZ. Following his appearance in court, Diggs was released on personal recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for April 1.