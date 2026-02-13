Stefon Diggs Pleads Not Guilty During Arraignment on Assault and Strangulation Charges (UPDATE)

UPDATED 2/13 12:30 p.m. ET: An alleged statement from the chef who accused Stefon Diggs of assaulting her over a pay dispute has been shared.
The statement, shared by The Shade Room, is attributed to the chef, who has not been named in reports.
“I am speaking now to address false information that has been shared publicly,” reads the alleged statement, which says she is a chef with over ten years of experience. “Claims that I engaged in settlement discussions are not true. I have never sought money nor engaged in settlement discussions to settle this matter. Statements suggesting otherwise are harmful and untrue.”
She asserted that she is a survivor of domestic violence and would “never make false claims for person gain or to damage someone’s reputation.”
The alleged statement added that she never sought “public attention,” and only reported the matter through legal channels.
“I will not engage in rumors, personal attacks, or respond to misinformation on social media, and I ask others to refrain from spreading false narratives,” the alleged statement reads.
See original story below.
Following a brief postponement on account of his team making it to Super Bowl LX, Stefon Diggs attended his arraignment on Friday (Feb. 13) at Massachusetts’ Dedham District Court and pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.
Fresh off his loss with the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl, Diggs appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges. He has been accused of assaulting his personal chef during an incident in December 2025. His attorney, Mitchell Schuster, told reporters after the hearing that the allegations are false.
“We're confident that after the facts and evidence are reviewed in this case, he will be completely exonerated,” said Schuster, per TMZ.
Following his appearance in court, Diggs was released on personal recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for April 1.
Diggs, who is rumored to be going through a break-up with his girlfriend Cardi B shortly after they welcomed their first child together last year, has been accused of assaulting his personal chef during a pay dispute on December 2, 2025. The chef said that she went into her bedroom following a tense text exchange with Diggs, her boss, and he allegedly became increasingly aggressive towards her.
She further alleged that he slapped her across the face and “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck,” per the police report she filed on December 16. She didn’t provide any photos showing her alleged injuries, but said she suffered from redness on her upper chest following the incident.
Just ahead of the Super Bowl last week, Diggs was hit with another allegation of assault. The NFL star was named in a civil lawsuit filed by a man who said Diggs falsely accused him of stealing his Ferrari while working for him in 2024. According to the lawsuit, the vehicle was to be transported from Miami to New York and then Houston, where it was ultimately reported stolen, which authorities determined was by a third party.
The man is suing Diggs for civil conspiracy, vicarious liability, and aiding and abetting assault and battery. He accused Diggs of getting individuals connected to him to assault him at a Miami nightclub in December last year. His brothers, Trevon and Darez Diggs, are also named as defendants in the suit.