Even Shaquille O’Neal got caught up in the "BBL Drizzy" frenzy, and he has since offered an olive branch to Drake.

On an episode of The Big Podcast, Shaq took some time to hold himself accountable for sharing a picture that showed him sitting at a pool with a woman who had Drake’s head attached to her body. According to Shaq, he found the post funny but should’ve added some context to it before sharing it.

“The mistake I made was I should’ve said, ‘Who did this?’ Because I want Drake to know…listen, Drake has a great sense of humor, so I thought it was funny that they did it. I don’t want him to think like, I saw Shaq’s trolling. No, I’m not trolling.”

He added, “Drake, I apologize... Somebody sent it to me. I thought it was funny, and hopefully, you thought it was funny, too. But once it went viral, I definitely took it down, so my bad, big Drake.”