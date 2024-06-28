Jay-Z and Nas' "No Love Lost" Collab Gets Long-Awaited Official Release Thanks to Shaq

Hip-hop heads have Shaquille O’Neal to thank for the long-awaited official release of Jay-Z and Nas’ first-ever collaboration, "No Love Lost."
The track, a Nas-less version of which originally appeared on Shaq’s 1996 album You Can’t Stop the Reign, was indeed originally intended to feature both artists alongside Lord Tariq. However, as fans are well aware, an unfortunate clearance issue ultimately halted that possibility, at least until now. Friday, Shaq’s third studio album received a streaming reissue, complete with the OG "No Love Lost."
During a Drink Champs interview back in 2022, Shaq expressed gratitude for the experience of recording the track despite its ultimate Nas-lessness.
"People didn’t clear it," Shaq said at the time. "I didn’t take it personal because, again, me being in the studio with Nas, I’m happy. … That’s what it’s all about."
The same year Shaq's Reign dropped, the beginnings of what would become Jay and Nas' full-fledged feud were already in motion. The beef, which is still referenced to this day (most recently amid Kendrick Lamar and Drake's own historic back-and-forth), had come to a close by the mid-2000s, though nearly two more decades would pass before "No Love Lost" got an official release.
These days, "No Love Lost" is merely one of several post-beef Jay and Nas collaborations. "Sorry Not Sorry," the two’s last track together, arrived back in 2021 as part of DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled album. The song, also featuring James Fauntleroy, peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.