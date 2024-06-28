Jay-Z and Nas' "No Love Lost" Collab Gets Long-Awaited Official Release Thanks to Shaq

Hip-hop heads have Shaquille O’Neal to thank for the long-awaited official release of Jay-Z and Nas’ first-ever collaboration, "No Love Lost."

The track, a Nas-less version of which originally appeared on Shaq’s 1996 album You Can’t Stop the Reign, was indeed originally intended to feature both artists alongside Lord Tariq. However, as fans are well aware, an unfortunate clearance issue ultimately halted that possibility, at least until now. Friday, Shaq’s third studio album received a streaming reissue, complete with the OG "No Love Lost."