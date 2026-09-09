Music

Michelle Williams Runs Through Destiny's Child Hits at Jon Batiste's Bahamas Jazz Club

The singer played two nights at the Jazz Club at Baha Mar in Nassau, mixing Destiny's Child material with solo cuts, show tunes, and gospel.

Michelle Williams
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Michelle Williams returned to her Destiny’s Child roots for two performances at Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club over Labor Day weekend.

Williams took to the stage for "An Unforgettable Night with Michelle Williams," a two-night engagement at the Jazz Club inside the Baha Mar resort in Nassau on Sept. 6 and 7.

Her setlist pulled directly from the group's run of hits, with "Cater 2 U" and "Say My Name" both getting airings. She didn’t just perform the group’s music though; Williams performed solo tracks, show tunes (the singer has starred in musicals including Chicago and The Color Purple), and gospel songs (like her single “Say Yes").

Williams flagged the booking herself before arriving. "Bahamas, I'm coming your way. TWO NIGHTS ONLY," she wrote on Instagram ahead of the shows.

The venue is a recent addition to the resort. Batiste officially opened the jazz club at Baha Mar in January 2025.

Related Stories

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 9: Rihanna is seen on June 9, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Rihanna Takes Kids to Road Named After Her in Barbados: 'Trippy How Life Works'

The singer had a full-circle moment by taking her children to her former neighborhood.

Jaelani Turner-Williams29 days ago
Demi Lovato Just Turned 34, And She's Celebrating in the Virgin Islands
Pop Culture

Demi Lovato Celebrates 34th Birthday With a Tropical Getaway

The singer marked the milestone in the Bahamas with bikini photos, crystal-blue water and a red jet ski—and shared it all on Instagram.

Bernadette Giacomazzo11 days ago
Janet Jackson.
Music

Janet Jackson Announces 'Control' 40th Anniversary Concert Will Be Filmed for a Movie

The pop icon is gearing up to celebrate four decades of her third album with a concert in Florida.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App