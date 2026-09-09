Michelle Williams Runs Through Destiny's Child Hits at Jon Batiste's Bahamas Jazz Club

Michelle Williams returned to her Destiny’s Child roots for two performances at Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club over Labor Day weekend. Williams took to the stage for "An Unforgettable Night with Michelle Williams," a two-night engagement at the Jazz Club inside the Baha Mar resort in Nassau on Sept. 6 and 7.

Her setlist pulled directly from the group's run of hits, with "Cater 2 U" and "Say My Name" both getting airings. She didn’t just perform the group’s music though; Williams performed solo tracks, show tunes (the singer has starred in musicals including Chicago and The Color Purple), and gospel songs (like her single “Say Yes").