Video Shows Seahawks Fans Team Up on Man in Patriots Jersey During Violent Brawl at Season Opener

A fight in the stands nearly stole the spotlight from the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots' season opener. Video circulating on social media shows a Patriots fan exchanging punches with multiple Seahawks supporters during Sunday's game at Lumen Field in Seattle, The incident reportedly started in Section 314 when the Patriots fan was sitting in seats belonging to other ticket holders. After the group returned and asked him to move, he allegedly refused, prompting stadium staff to get involved.

Exactly what happened next remains disputed. Eyewitness accounts have offered different versions of who initiated physical contact, but footage shows the situation erupting after a Seahawks fan charged toward the Patriots supporter. Several people eventually became involved as the New England fan fought back while surrounded by Seattle fans near the upper-deck railings, who appeared to try and throw him over. Once video of the melee hit social media, viewers quickly weighed in on the Patriots fan being heavily outnumbered. "How does a whole section try to jump one guy and lose? They need to give the Patriots the win for that game because this is embarrassing," one X user wrote. Another joked that New England could have used him on the field, writing, "Looks like the Patriots could've used this brother on the field lol."

While the fight dominated conversation online, Seattle walked away with the result that mattered on the field, defeating New England 13-10.