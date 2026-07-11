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Hilary Duff Fans Go Viral for Vicious Brawl at Singer's Sold-Out L.A. Concert

A physical altercation that saw fans exchange punches and pull hair briefly disrupted the pop star's KIA Forum show.

Hilary Duff.
David Becker/Getty Images

Hilary Duff's sold-out concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles took an unexpected turn this week after a fight broke out among fans inside the venue.

Footage captured at the pop star's concert on Thursday night (July 9) shows two concert-goers engaged in a physical confrontation as security personnel rushed in to separate them.

In the clip, one person wearing a sparkly crop top appears to have their hair pulled by another individual dressed in black while nearby fans react with shock and try to help de-escalate the situation. What sparked the fight remains unclear.

Duff does not appear in the video, though members of her band can be seen on stage as the incident unfolds. The timing suggests the altercation happened during a transition between songs. Despite the disturbance, the concert continued without any apparent interruption.

The Los Angeles tour stop marked one of two sold-out performances at the Kia Forum on Duff's Lucky Me tour. The shows attracted several celebrity attendees, including Mandy Moore, Meghan Trainor and Demi Lovato.

The concerts also came amid continued online chatter surrounding Duff's friendship with former Disney Channel star Ashley Tisdale, who was notably absent from the audience following recent social media speculation involving the pair's parenting circles.

It's unclear whether anyone involved in the altercation was removed from the venue or if any injuries were reported. Representatives for the Kia Forum and the Los Angeles Police Department have not publicly commented on the incident.

Duff is scheduled to continue her Lucky Me tour with a performance in Mountain View, California, as the tour moves on following the chaotic moment in Los Angeles.

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