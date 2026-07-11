Hilary Duff Fans Go Viral for Vicious Brawl at Singer's Sold-Out L.A. Concert

Hilary Duff's sold-out concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles took an unexpected turn this week after a fight broke out among fans inside the venue. Footage captured at the pop star's concert on Thursday night (July 9) shows two concert-goers engaged in a physical confrontation as security personnel rushed in to separate them. In the clip, one person wearing a sparkly crop top appears to have their hair pulled by another individual dressed in black while nearby fans react with shock and try to help de-escalate the situation. What sparked the fight remains unclear.

Duff does not appear in the video, though members of her band can be seen on stage as the incident unfolds. The timing suggests the altercation happened during a transition between songs. Despite the disturbance, the concert continued without any apparent interruption. The Los Angeles tour stop marked one of two sold-out performances at the Kia Forum on Duff's Lucky Me tour. The shows attracted several celebrity attendees, including Mandy Moore, Meghan Trainor and Demi Lovato.