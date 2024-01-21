Odell Beckham Jr. Recalls Drake's Hidden Hills Home Being Broken Into

Odell Beckham Jr. recalled a time when he was staying at Drake's house and encountered a group of overzealous fans trying to break into the rap star's home.

During his visit to the Punch Line Podcast with Marlon Humphrey earlier this week, Beckham Jr. explained what happened when a group of people found their way into Drizzy's home while he was staying there. The incident happened early in the day, and the Super Bowl champion couldn't believe what was happening.

"Somehow [these guys] found The Boy's house, broke into it. And man they come into the room like, 'We made it to Drake's crib!' [Their] socks [were] dirty as hell like they had to crawl through the mountains to get here," Beckham said. "So I had to try and play it cool. I had to dap them up but I was like, on edge at this point. They're like, 'OBJ wassup man! Can we get a picture? Can we get an autograph?'

He continued, "And to me, I don't know if they're carrying something. I don't know what it was. So I gave them the picture, the autograph, boom – kicked them out. Instantly called security, instantly called cops. But I'm talking about broke into his house! I'll never forget that. Broke into his house 7:30/8 in the morning. That's insane!"