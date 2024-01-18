Tems’ Manager Slams ATL Jacob’s Claim Drake Had to Step in to Clear “Wait for U” Sample: ‘Clearly Clueless’

Tems’ manager, Donawon, is calling bullshit on some revelations ATL Jacob made about Future’s 2022 song “Wait For U,” featuring Drake and Tems.

Jacob recently sat down with the Baller Alert podcast to discuss the origins of the track, which samples a live rendition of Tems’ 2020 song “Higher” performed on Genius' Open Mic series.

“Tems wouldn’t clear the song,” Jacob said. “They just completely said no. So Future pulled in his relationship with Drake, ‘Can you get the song cleared?’ So Drake had to call Tems and be like, ‘Hey man.’”