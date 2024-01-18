Tems’ Manager Slams ATL Jacob’s Claim Drake Had to Step in to Clear “Wait for U” Sample: ‘Clearly Clueless’

Tems’ manager, Donawon, is calling bullshit on some revelations ATL Jacob made about Future’s 2022 song “Wait For U,” featuring Drake and Tems.
Jacob recently sat down with the Baller Alert podcast to discuss the origins of the track, which samples a live rendition of Tems’ 2020 song “Higher” performed on Genius' Open Mic series.
“Tems wouldn’t clear the song,” Jacob said. “They just completely said no. So Future pulled in his relationship with Drake, ‘Can you get the song cleared?’ So Drake had to call Tems and be like, ‘Hey man.’”
When asked if Jacob talked to the singer after the song got cleared, the producer said, “I talked to her at the Grammys. Personally, I felt like she was a little irritated with the ‘Wait for You’ song.”
He continued, “I told her, ‘You ain’t gotta thank me or nothing. … I just wanna work.’ And we never got locked in.”
Donawon slammed Jacob for his comments on both Instagram and Twitter. “Please, if @atljacob is your friend. Kindly advise him to stop going on interviews and lying up and down on a topic he is clearly clueless about,” Donawon wrote on his IG Story.
He followed that with a second note, “There is not one word in this entire story that is true. Not one word.”
Donawon also took to X to share similar sentiments, again saying that everything Jacob said was “untrue.”
Jacob later responded, writing in part, “Out of all the good shit I said about you @temsbaby over the years this the only reaction I get?”
But Donawon wasn’t having it, saying they never received a call from Drake and “no such convo” happened at the Grammys.
“Wait For U” has indeed become a hit song, becoming Tems' first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2023.