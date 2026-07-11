South Africa World Cup Star Jayden Adams Dead at 25

South African midfielder Jayden Adams, who played a crucial role in the team's historic 2026 FIFA World Cup run, has died at 25. According to BBC Sport, Western Cape police found the body of a 25-year-old man inside a house in the Schotsche Kloof suburb of Cape Town on Saturday morning (July 11). The South African Football Players Union confirmed Adams' identity and his passing, while a police spokesperson stated that an investigation into the soccer player's death has been opened. Adams started two of South Africa's three group stage games at this year’s World Cup, including a 1-1 draw with Czech Republic on June 18, in which he was replaced at halftime. The match was held just one day after the death of his grandmother, Marianna.

The late soccer player also started the Group A fixture against Mexico and came off the bench in the June 24 win over South Korea that took Bafana Bafana into the knockout round for the first time in the country's history. South Africa's sport minister Gayton McKenzie paid tribute to Adams in a letter. "When I reached out to Jayden to offer my condolences and encouragement, I shall carry forever the humble, appreciative response he gave me," McKenzie said. "That he chose to wear the national jersey and give his all for his country in that moment speaks to a depth of character and professionalism well beyond his years." McKenzie also urged sensitivity around the investigation into Adams' cause of death. "The cause of Jayden's passing has not yet been confirmed, and I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassion."