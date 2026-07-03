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Dodgers Shohei Ohtani (17) Freddie Freeman (5) and Mookie Betts (50) show off their World Series rings before the start of the game against the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Friday, March 27, 2026.
Pop Culture

Viral Video Shows Fans Throwing Punches at Dodger Stadium on Opening Day

The clip shows two women and two men exchanging punches and pulling hair as the crowd looks on.

Holly Riordan110 days ago
DITA
Sports

Mookie Betts Partners with DITA-Lancier to Launch Exclusive Sunglasses

The luxury brand has launched two sunglasses in an exclusive collaboration with the Los Angeles Dodgers star.

Jaelani Turner-Williams114 days ago
alex vesia
Sports

Alex Vesia Confirms Tragic Death of Baby With Wife Kayla

The Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher and his wife have confirmed the death of their baby daughter.

Jessica Mcbride253 days ago
Takashi Murakami-designed 2025 World Series Champions logo for the LA Dodgers, with colorful flowers on a blue background.
Sports

Takashi Murakami Dropping Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Collection: What to Know

We break down everything you need to know about Takashi Murakami's new Dodgers collection.

Trace William Cowen255 days ago
Drake is sitting courtside at a basketball game, smiling and wearing a beige jacket. A young boy is beside him.
Sports

Drake Shouts Out Toronto Blue Jays Following World Series Loss to Los Angeles Dodgers

The Blue Jays weren't able to beat the Dodgers, but Drake still thanked the team for "a dream season."

Joe Price257 days ago
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Drake performing on stage, wearing a black shirt and white vest, with tattoos visible on his arms.
Music

Drake Gets Trolled on Social Media After Dodgers Beat Blue Jays in World Series

Both Fox and the Los Angeles Dodgers shared social media posts referencing Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" following the final game.

Alex Ocho258 days ago
will smith wife
Sports

Dodgers Catcher Will Smith Met His Wife Cara Martinell in College

Will Smith, whose home run propelled the Los Angeles Dodgers to a World Series victory, is married to his wife Cara and has two kids.

Jessica Mcbride258 days ago
A Los Angeles Dodgers hat sits on a a baseball glove during a MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers on August 12, 2024, at American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI.
Sports

Dodger Stadium Just Dropped Its Most Over-the-Top Playoff Menu Yet

From a 16-inch BBQ sandwich to a michelada-style beer bucket, Dodger Stadium’s latest menu is going all in for October.

Maggie Ekberg284 days ago
A baseball player from the Los Angeles Dodgers in uniform, running during a game.
Sports

Shohei Ohtani, Agent Accused of 'Abuse of Power' in Lawsuit Over $240 Million Real Estate Project

According to the suit, Ohtani’s agent allegedly “acted like the rules did not apply to him.”

Trace William Cowen340 days ago
A woman in a purple "BLACKPINK '16" jersey holds a basketball. A man in a white "Los Angeles" shirt and cap sits against a cityscape.
Style

BLACKPINK's Comeback Celebrated With New Fanatics and Complex Collection: How to Buy

Mitchell & Ness jerseys, hoodies, and more are featured in the new capsule.

Trace William Cowen376 days ago
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Artist Takashi Murakami wearing a colorful flower hat and Dodgers jersey, smiling at a baseball game.
Style

Takashi Murakami On The Global Response to His MLB Collection: 'It Makes Me Very Happy'

A new Murakami and Los Angeles Dodgers Japanese Heritage Night capsule collection will be available on April 28 at Complex Shop.

Alex Ocho447 days ago
LA Dodgers logo with colorful flowers by Takashi Murakami, featuring Fanatics and Complex branding on a blue background.
Style

Fanatics and Complex's Takashi Murakami and Dodgers Japanese Heritage Night Collection: How to Buy

The latest capsule comes after the wildly successful MLB Tokyo Series collection.

Complex Staff452 days ago
Two baseball jerseys: a Dodgers jersey with pink flowers and number 17, and a Cubs jersey with colorful flower patches and pinstripes.
Style

How to Score an Extremely Rare Takashi Murakami + MLB Sakura Elite Jersey

The jerseys, which have recently been seen on Travis Scott and Tom Brady, will be released exclusively on the Fanatics App.

Complex Staff492 days ago
Two people wearing floral-themed MLB apparel: one in a black LA hoodie and cap, the other in a white Chicago hoodie and pinstripe jacket.
Style

How to Buy the Takashi Murakami and MLB World Tour Tokyo Series Collection

“This is something I am overwhelmed with gratitude to be a part of," Murakami previously said of the collection's personal importance.

Complex Staff499 days ago
Two men in baseball-themed attire. One wears a Dodgers jersey and beanie, the other a Cubs shirt and cap, holding a colorful bat.
Style

Takashi Murakami’s MLB Collection Commemorated With Pop-Ups in Los Angeles and Tokyo

Murakami says he's feeling "overwhelmed with gratitude" about the new collection.

Complex Staff502 days ago
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Two individuals model baseball-themed clothing. The left wears Chicago Cubs gear with floral designs; the right wears LA Dodgers apparel with similar motifs.
Style

Fanatics and Complex Present Takashi Murakami and MLB Tokyo Series Collaboration

"This is something I am overwhelmed with gratitude to be a part of," the artist said of the new collection, which is available on Complex Shop.

Complex Staff507 days ago
A man in a suit surrounded by photographers and cameras, with a city building in the background.
Sports

Interpreter Allegedly Heard in Newly Released Audio Posing as Shohei Ohtani for $200,000 Transfer

Ippei Mizuhara previously agreed to plead guilty in the multimillion-dollar fraud case.

Trace William Cowen540 days ago

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