Lamar Odom’s Las Vegas DUI Case: Charge May Be Reduced to Reckless Driving After No Contest Plea

Lamar Odom’s no contest plea in connection with a Las Vegas DUI arrest has been accepted by a judge.

In January, the Clippers and Lakers alum was arrested by a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper on suspicion of DUI. At the time, Odom was facing the possibility of multiple charges, including DUI and speeding. Before his arrest, Odom told the trooper that he had not been drinking but conceded that the passenger in the vehicle had been smoking marijuana.

But fast forward to July, and Odom, 46, has successfully pleaded no contest, meaning the DUI charge could be reduced to reckless driving if certain conditions are met.

Per a report from regional outlet KSNV, Odom’s attorney entered the plea on his client’s behalf on Tuesday (July 21). To secure the reduction to reckless driving, Odom is required to complete a DUI program and pay a $1,000 fine.

Complex has reached out to a legal rep for Odom for comment. This story may be updated.