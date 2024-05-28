Isaiah Thomas Says a Kid Pulled an AK-47 on Him, Credits His Fame for Saving His Life

"Really trippin on how these young kids are moving around," Thomas tweeted.

May 28, 2024
Isaiah Thomas wearing a basketball uniform with a headband, on the court during an NBA game
(Photo by Chris Coduto / Getty Images)
Isaiah Thomas has shared his concern for the way young people are growing up after he was allegedly confronted with an AK-47. According to the former NBA star, it was his celebrity that saved the life of him and his friends.

"Really trippin on how these young kids are moving around," Thomas tweeted. "I really had a life changing moment yesterday where a kid pulled a AK47 out on me and the homies and if it wasn't for who I was and him recognizing me in my own city he probably woulda ended all of our lives. Be SAFE."

Thomas didn't go into much more detail beyond his initial tweet, which was followed up by another post in which he once again said he nearly lost his life.

"We just gotta pray for these young men!!! God was working yesterday frfr. Damn it coulda all been over that quick smh. FOR NO REASON AT ALL!!!!!"

Both tweets have since been deleted.

The two-time NBA All-Star most recently signed a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns, who eventually signed him throughout the rest of the 2023-24 season. He played in six games for the Suns, averaging 1.3 points and 0.5 assists.

