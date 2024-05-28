Isaiah Thomas Says a Kid Pulled an AK-47 on Him, Credits His Fame for Saving His Life

Thomas didn't go into much more detail beyond his initial tweet, which was followed up by another post in which he once again said he nearly lost his life.

"We just gotta pray for these young men!!! God was working yesterday frfr. Damn it coulda all been over that quick smh. FOR NO REASON AT ALL!!!!!"

Both tweets have since been deleted.

The two-time NBA All-Star most recently signed a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns, who eventually signed him throughout the rest of the 2023-24 season. He played in six games for the Suns, averaging 1.3 points and 0.5 assists.