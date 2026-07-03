AK-47

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Latest Stories

Gunplay performing on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a black outfit.
Music

Gunplay Responds to Ex-Wife’s Allegation He Pointed AK-47 at Her and Their Baby: 'Who Does That?'

In August 2023, Gunplay was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and abuse of a child with no great bodily harm.

Alex Ocho409 days ago
Tennessee Man Threatens Little Caesars Employees with gun.
Life

Tennessee Man Threatens Little Caesars Employees With AK-47 Over Wait Time for His Pizza

A 63-year-old man was charged after threatening workers at a Little Caesars in Tennessee because he felt like they made him wait too long for his pizza.

Jose Martinez1696 days ago
police
Life

Florida Kids Aged 12 and 14 Break Into Home and Fire AK-47 and Shotgun at Police, One Child Injured

A 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl broke into a home in Florida, finding guns inside and firing them at police. One child was shot and injured.

Joe Price1871 days ago
ohio
Life

White Ohio Man Charged With Hate Crime After Video Shows Him Threatening to Shoot Black Woman With AK-47

A 53-year-old Ohio man identified as James Rhodes is seen in the footage hurling racial slurs and threatening to shoot the woman with an AK-47.

Trace William Cowen1906 days ago
Subway
Life

Ohio Teen Arrested for Carrying AK-47 at Times Square Subway Station

Saadiq Teague was taken into custody Friday afternoon after he was spotted with the firearm. He's facing several possession of a weapon charges.

Joshua Espinoza1917 days ago
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Sports

Protect Yourself From Local Police With This Bulletproof BMW X5

Need mobile protection? BMW has a new bulletproof SUV.

Tony Markovich4341 days ago

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