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Gunplay Responds to Ex-Wife’s Allegation He Pointed AK-47 at Her and Their Baby: 'Who Does That?'
In August 2023, Gunplay was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and abuse of a child with no great bodily harm.
Tennessee Man Threatens Little Caesars Employees With AK-47 Over Wait Time for His Pizza
A 63-year-old man was charged after threatening workers at a Little Caesars in Tennessee because he felt like they made him wait too long for his pizza.
Florida Kids Aged 12 and 14 Break Into Home and Fire AK-47 and Shotgun at Police, One Child Injured
A 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl broke into a home in Florida, finding guns inside and firing them at police. One child was shot and injured.
White Ohio Man Charged With Hate Crime After Video Shows Him Threatening to Shoot Black Woman With AK-47
A 53-year-old Ohio man identified as James Rhodes is seen in the footage hurling racial slurs and threatening to shoot the woman with an AK-47.
Ohio Teen Arrested for Carrying AK-47 at Times Square Subway Station
Saadiq Teague was taken into custody Friday afternoon after he was spotted with the firearm. He's facing several possession of a weapon charges.
Protect Yourself From Local Police With This Bulletproof BMW X5
Need mobile protection? BMW has a new bulletproof SUV.