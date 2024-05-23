Shaquille O’Neal and Draymond Green got into a tense exchange on the latest episode of The Big Podcast over the outcome of a hypothetical game between their respective Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors championship teams.

O'Neal was also interested in finding out who Green would choose to guard him. "Please don’t say Andrew motherfucking Bogut," he added.

"I don't think any one player on our team could have guarded you," Green responded, which seemed like a satisfactory answer for Shaq. But when Draymond suggested throwing different defensive schemes at one of, if not the most dominant big men in NBA history, to slow him down, O'Neal could not believe what he was hearing.

"One is not letting you get the ball, so we're going to guard you with a guy in front of you and a guy behind you," Draymond explained to Shaq with an incredulous look on his face.

"They did that," O’Neal said of teams who took a similar defensive approach.

Draymond countered, "Yeah, yeah…I wasn't on the court though."