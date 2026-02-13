Luka Dončić Launches 77X Fan Experience Pop-Up Featuring Trick Shot Arcade and Exclusive Merch

Luka Dončić has launched a pop-up experience and shop as part of his new venture, 77X, to coincide with this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard announced the launch of his new direct-to-fans company, 77X, last month, promising fans original entertainment, live experiences, exclusive merchandise, and collectibles. With All-Star Weekend now officially here, Dončić has brought 77X to the real world with a pop-up experience in Los Angeles. The experience promises to offer fans a chance to compete in a trick shot arcade experience and get their hands on merchandise that won’t be available elsewhere.

Dončić has been out of action as of late because of a hamstring strain he suffered last week, leading him to miss a total of four games so far. Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick has indicated that Dončić will be "good to go" for All-Star Weekend, which is good news for fans since he led the All-Star fan voting this season. He also proved to have the No. 2 top-selling jersey for the first half of the season, as recently revealed by the NBA and NBA Players' Association. Upon announcing the launch of 77X, the six-time All-Star said he wouldn’t be where he is if not for his fans. "My fans mean everything to me," Dončić explained. "They’ve supported me at every step. With 77X and Fan Pass, I want to bring them in closer and give them a chance to create and build this with me. Not just watch it happen, but to be a part of it."