Jerry West Dead at 86

According to reports, his wife, Karen, was by his side.

Jun 12, 2024
A true NBA legend died today.

Jerry West, a.k.a. The Logo, died on Wednesday morning, per reports. His wife, Karen, is said to have been "by his side" as he "peacefully" passed away.

RIP.

