Sports

Russell Westbrook’s Wife Blames ‘Negative Effects’ of Sports Betting for Death Threat Email

Nina and Russell Westbrook attend Honor the Gift x hWood Group Paris Fashion Week opening night Function on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France.
Image via Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Honor the Gift

Nina Westbrook, wife to Sacramento Kings point guard Russell Westbrook, shared a disturbing email she received from a bettor who called her a “dumb bitch” and wished death on her and her husband.

“Your piece of fckn shit husband sucks to fckn bad can’t even get 1o points is pathetic,” reads the email with the subject “Fuck you,” which Westbrook shared to her Instagram story on Thursday (Feb. 19).

“I hope you both die in a car crash dumb bitch,” the email concluded.

The message was sent after Russell Westbrook scored 5 points against the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. The 131-94 game was the Kings’ 15th straight loss.

“The negative effects of sports betting,” wrote Nina Westbrook, who’s a former college basketball player and licensed therapist. “Brings out the worst in ppl smh.”

As TMZ noted, her husband has been involved with multiple fan altercations at games. In April 2023, a video showed the 6-foot-4 pro telling a Suns fan to “watch your mouth, motherfucker.”

Russell and Nina Westbrook have three children, and the latter in 2022 responded to being called “Westbrick” online after poor performances with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Westbrook pushed back against the taunting nickname and “death wishes” after his son’s teacher spoke about how “proud” the child was of his last name.

"A lot of times, I let it slide,” Westbrook said at the time, per ESPN. “But now it's time to put a stop to that and put it on notice. There's a difference. We need to make sure it's understood. And every time I do hear it now, I will make sure that I address it and make sure I nip that in the bud."

Related Stories

Some of the NBA's biggest superstars-Tyrese Haliburton, Devin Booker, Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and LeBron Jams-are also some of the best dressed players in the league.
Style

The 25 Best-Dressed NBA Players Right Now

To celebrate the 2026 NBA Finals kicking off, we ranked the top 25 best-dressed players players around the NBA.

Mike DeStefano107 days ago
Kevin Durant.
Sports

Kevin Durant Sidesteps Burner Account Controversy Questions: 'Keep it Pushing'

KD called it "Twitter nonsense" and said he's focused on the Rockets' season.

Mark Elibert210 days ago
SGA turns the corner on Nikola Jokic during a March 2026 Thunder-Nuggets game.
Sports

The 50 Best NBA Players Right Now (Updated)

With the NBA playoffs tipping off, the top 50 players in the game right now gets a shake up. Where do Jokic, Wemby, and LeBron rank?

Peter A. Berry156 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App