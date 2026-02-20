Russell Westbrook’s Wife Blames ‘Negative Effects’ of Sports Betting for Death Threat Email

Nina Westbrook, wife to Sacramento Kings point guard Russell Westbrook, shared a disturbing email she received from a bettor who called her a “dumb bitch” and wished death on her and her husband. “Your piece of fckn shit husband sucks to fckn bad can’t even get 1o points is pathetic,” reads the email with the subject “Fuck you,” which Westbrook shared to her Instagram story on Thursday (Feb. 19). “I hope you both die in a car crash dumb bitch,” the email concluded.

The message was sent after Russell Westbrook scored 5 points against the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. The 131-94 game was the Kings’ 15th straight loss. “The negative effects of sports betting,” wrote Nina Westbrook, who’s a former college basketball player and licensed therapist. “Brings out the worst in ppl smh.” As TMZ noted, her husband has been involved with multiple fan altercations at games. In April 2023, a video showed the 6-foot-4 pro telling a Suns fan to “watch your mouth, motherfucker.”