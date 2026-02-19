Kevin Durant Sidesteps Burner Account Controversy Questions: 'Keep it Pushing'

Kevin Durant has declined to directly address new allegations linking him to a social media burner account that reportedly criticized teammates and shared private team details.
The controversy resurfaced during NBA All-Star weekend, when an account on X known as @gethigher77 was accused by fans and online observers of belonging to Durant. The account allegedly posted negative remarks about players and engaged in conversations about internal team matters, sparking widespread speculation online.
Speaking to reporters after a Houston Rockets practice, Durant avoided confirming or denying whether the account was his. "I know you’ve gotta ask these questions, but I’m not going to get into Twitter nonsense," Durant said. "I’m just here to focus on the season, keep it pushing."
Durant also brushed off questions about how the situation might have affected his teammates or locker room dynamics.
"My teammates know what it is. We’ve been locked in the whole season," he said. "We’ve enjoyed our break, had a great practice today. Looking forward to this road trip."
The account in question, which is still active, has drawn attention due to several details that social media users claim connect it to Durant, including similarities in posting style and interactions with NBA-related accounts.
The controversy has also reignited memories of Durant’s well-documented burner account incident in 2017, when he acknowledged using anonymous profiles to defend himself and respond to critics.
So far, neither Durant’s teammates nor head coach Ime Udoka has publicly commented in detail on the latest allegations. Despite the online buzz, Durant made clear his priority remains basketball rather than addressing speculation.