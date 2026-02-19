Kevin Durant Sidesteps Burner Account Controversy Questions: 'Keep it Pushing'

Kevin Durant has declined to directly address new allegations linking him to a social media burner account that reportedly criticized teammates and shared private team details.

The controversy resurfaced during NBA All-Star weekend, when an account on X known as @gethigher77 was accused by fans and online observers of belonging to Durant. The account allegedly posted negative remarks about players and engaged in conversations about internal team matters, sparking widespread speculation online.

Speaking to reporters after a Houston Rockets practice, Durant avoided confirming or denying whether the account was his. "I know you’ve gotta ask these questions, but I’m not going to get into Twitter nonsense," Durant said. "I’m just here to focus on the season, keep it pushing."