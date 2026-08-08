'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Wins Mansion in Divorce Settlement — But Seeks More

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia have officially split their assets roughly two years after finalizing their divorce.

However, Williams, who starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta on and off since 2012, is reportedly seeking more from the Nigeria-born entrepreneur and executive producer.

As noted by TMZ, Guobadia shifted interest in their previously shared Atlanta mansion, which now belongs to Williams through a quitclaim deed. Williams also claimed entitlement to a property equity reimbursement of $1,568,181.63 and the title to a 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost. Legal documents state that Williams and Guobadia agreed to the settlement during an August 5 hearing.

The Shade Room reports that Guobadia believes he's owed compensation from his ex-wife, as he took to Instagram Stories and wrote: "They forgot to mention they also inherited $8,000,000 in debt & still got to pay me."

Additionally, Guobadia claims that he’ll be "debt-free" in the severance of their marriage. After a year of dating, Williams and Guobadia married in 2022, two years before Williams filed for divorce. The marriage legally dissolved in 2025 and the ex-spouses do not share children, although they individually have kids from previous relationships.