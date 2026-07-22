Terry Rozier Asks Court to Swap Bond Property to Sell Florida Home

Terry Rozier is asking a federal judge to allow him to sell his South Florida home while his criminal case works through the courts.

Attorney David Oscar Markus filed a letter with Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall in Brooklyn on July 20, requesting permission to substitute the property currently securing Rozier's $3 million appearance bond. Rozier wants to swap in an Ohio property he owns so the Florida home can go on the market, according to the filing.

"We write on behalf of Terry Rozier to request approval to substitute the property securing his appearance bond," Markus wrote in the letter. "The government does not oppose this request."

Rozier's camp told the court the financial pressure driving the move traces directly to his standing with the league.

"Because he remains on unpaid leave from the NBA, he would like to sell that property," the letter reads.