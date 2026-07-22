Terry Rozier Asks Court to Swap Bond Property to Sell Florida Home

Terry Rozier is asking a federal judge to allow him to sell his South Florida home while his criminal case works through the courts.
Attorney David Oscar Markus filed a letter with Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall in Brooklyn on July 20, requesting permission to substitute the property currently securing Rozier's $3 million appearance bond. Rozier wants to swap in an Ohio property he owns so the Florida home can go on the market, according to the filing.
"We write on behalf of Terry Rozier to request approval to substitute the property securing his appearance bond," Markus wrote in the letter. "The government does not oppose this request."
Rozier's camp told the court the financial pressure driving the move traces directly to his standing with the league.
"Because he remains on unpaid leave from the NBA, he would like to sell that property," the letter reads.
Rozier has been on indefinite unpaid leave since his arrest in fall 2025. Last month, an arbitrator ruled that he violated his contract with the Charlotte Hornets and forfeited most of his $26.6 million salary. He is also a free agent after being waived by the Miami Heat.
The substitution request carries no pushback from prosecutors. Markus informed the government of the Ohio property's address and received confirmation of no objection. If the court approves, Rozier's team said it would notify probation.
The underlying case centers on a March 23, 2023 NBA game in which prosecutors allege Rozier faked an injury to exit early and then tipped off childhood friend and co-defendant Deniro Laster, who allegedly sold the information to other bettors. Prosecutors say Rozier received $70,000 for his role. He is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, bribery in sporting contests, and honest services wire fraud conspiracy. Rozier pleaded not guilty at his December 2025 arraignment and has maintained that posture through a superseding indictment filed in April 2026.
Judge Hall already rejected a separate Rozier request to ease bond conditions that currently block him from returning to NBA play. The league argued at the time that allowing him back into arenas would put him in proximity to potential witnesses. As a condition of his release, Rozier is barred from contacting the Hornets organization, including former and current coaches and staff, and is prohibited from gambling both in person and online.
Last month, Malik Beasley, Edward Davis, William Brown, Robert Gorodetsky, Ernesto Plascencia, and Paolo Zamorano were revealed to be facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged NBA betting scheme.