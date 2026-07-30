LeBron James Could Get an ESPN Documentary for His Sixers Chapter

James, 41, just signed a two-year veteran-minimum deal with the Sixers to join Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Maxey, a move that’s sparked debate from figures like Magic Johnson, Dave Portnoy, and Charles Barkley over chemistry, commitment, and him joining another stacked team.

The project would track James throughout the 2026–27 season and weave in never-before-seen archival footage from his entire NBA career, with financial terms undisclosed amid a booming market for premium sports docs.

LeBron James is close to a deal with ESPN for an all-access documentary series following his expected final NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers, drawing instant comparisons to Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance.

LeBron James' final NBA chapter may soon come with its own documentary event. As the four-time champion prepares to begin what is expected to be the last stop of his Hall of Fame career with the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN is reportedly on the verge of striking a deal to produce an all-access series chronicling his farewell campaign—one that's already drawing comparisons to Michael Jordan's iconic The Last Dance. According to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, negotiations are nearing the finish line, with one source describing the talks as being at the "1-yard line." While the agreement has not yet been finalized, the plan calls for a camera crew to follow James throughout the 2026-27 season in Philadelphia. ESPN and James' representatives declined to comment on the reported negotiations.

Shortly after the report surfaced, however, James’ longtime business partner Maverick Carter pushed back on its framing. “We are NOT doing anything like the ‘last dance’ LeBron doesn’t even know when his last season is,” Carter wrote on X. James reposted the message to his own feed.

Marchand reported the series would also feature archival footage spanning James' entire NBA journey, including never-before-seen video filmed by league crews dating back to his rookie year. There is no release date yet, and financial terms remain under wraps. The reported project arrives at a pivotal moment in James' career. Earlier this month, the 41-year-old signed a two-year, $8 million veteran-minimum contract with the 76ers after reportedly weighing retirement. The deal includes a player option for the second season and a 15% trade kicker. Rather than chase another massive payday, James chose a Philadelphia roster loaded with championship aspirations after the franchise added Jaylen Brown to a core that already featured Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. That blockbuster move has dominated NBA headlines ever since. Lakers legend Magic Johnson praised the Sixers' offseason but questioned whether a lineup packed with high-usage stars could develop the chemistry and defensive identity needed to contend. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy later blasted reports that James could commute from New York instead of living in Philadelphia, calling the idea "the biggest spit in the face" to the city.