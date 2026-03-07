Killer Mike Tells 'Magic City Monday' Critics to 'Shut the F**k Up'

Killer Mike has defended Atlanta's most famous strip club after critics voiced their disapproval of the Atlanta Hawks' planned 'Magic City Monday.' On Saturday (March 7), TMZ shared a video of the Atlanta rapper discussing the controversy surrounding the themed night tied to Magic City, a strip club that has long been woven into the city's nightlife and hip-hop culture. While some fans and players have questioned the promotion, Mike argued that outsiders should not be policing Atlanta's traditions. "So you come to Atlanta … and they say they like the girls and the chicken wings, and the city doesn't have a problem with it, shut the fuck up," Mike said while addressing the criticism.

The rapper also directed blunt comments toward NBA figures who have spoken negatively about the idea, singling out players who questioned the promotion, such as Luke Kornet and Al Horford, and telling them to worry about their own cities rather than Atlanta. "Al Horford, we never fucked with you anyway," Mike said. "We don't fuck with Luke. Luke should stay in San Antonio and concern himself with San Antonio business." Beyond the controversy, Killer Mike emphasized that Magic City has been a major part of Atlanta's cultural landscape for decades. The club, which opened in the late 1980s, has become a well-known destination for athletes, musicians, and celebrities, and is frequently referenced in hip-hop lyrics. According to Mike, the venue's impact goes beyond nightlife. He described Magic City as a long-standing Black-owned business that has created opportunities for performers and employees over the years. "These women have went on to become business owners, moms, wives and more," he said, adding that the club has played a role in helping people build careers and financial independence.