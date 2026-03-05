Cam'ron Blasts Al Horford Over Magic City Night Criticism: 'Mind Your Business'

Cam’ron has issued an impassioned response to Luke Kornet and Al Horford, who have been speaking out against the Atlanta Hawks' upcoming ‘Magic City Monday’ night.

On the latest episode of It Is What It Is, Cam started off by commenting on Kornet’s public letter on Medium, criticizing the length of the post and the "big-ass words" within it, jokingly referring to the letter as an "encyclopedia."

After speaking his mind about Kornet, the Harlem rapper moved onto Horford, advising him to mind his business.

"And Al Horford, you too, mind your business," he said around the 46:06 mark the clip above. "It ain’t got nothing to do with you. Don’t jump on that n***a bandwagon. N***a, you Spanish. You got the most beautiful strippers. Fuck is you talking about, n***a."

Cam argued that some women would be offended about Kornet claiming women who work in the city's most well-known strip club are being objectified and mistreated.