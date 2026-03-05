Cam'ron Blasts Al Horford Over Magic City Night Criticism: 'Mind Your Business'

Cam’ron has issued an impassioned response to Luke Kornet and Al Horford, who have been speaking out against the Atlanta Hawks' upcoming ‘Magic City Monday’ night.
On the latest episode of It Is What It Is, Cam started off by commenting on Kornet’s public letter on Medium, criticizing the length of the post and the "big-ass words" within it, jokingly referring to the letter as an "encyclopedia."
After speaking his mind about Kornet, the Harlem rapper moved onto Horford, advising him to mind his business.
"And Al Horford, you too, mind your business," he said around the 46:06 mark the clip above. "It ain’t got nothing to do with you. Don’t jump on that n***a bandwagon. N***a, you Spanish. You got the most beautiful strippers. Fuck is you talking about, n***a."
Cam argued that some women would be offended about Kornet claiming women who work in the city's most well-known strip club are being objectified and mistreated.
"Degrading women? These women make a living, man," he said. "A lot of these women make good money off of this, man. There’s some women, some dancers right now that tell you, 'Fuck off! You trying to fuck up my income. This what I like to do.'"
"I remember, before social media, that was a way to pay for your college tuition," Cam continued. "Girls were stripping to go to college. It always been room for this."
Cam then hilariously revealed he and his girlfriend made plans to go to the strip club once the podcast was finished.
"Fuck that n***a talking about? He's out of his mind, man," he said. "Go back where you came from with that dumb shit. Go shoot hoops and go home."
For his part, Horford simply reshared Kornet's open letter with the caption: "Well said Luke."
Despite recent pushback to the themed night, the Hawks still plan on moving forward with Magic City Monday when they host the Orlando Magic on March 16.
The themed night will be a celebration for all things Magic City that will see State Farm Arena transformed into a version of the Magic City experience, which will include a live recording of the Hawks' podcast with DC Young Fly, T.I., and club founder Michael "Mr. Magic" Barney.
Fans who come to the arena early will be able to watch the taping happen before the Hawks' game against the Orlando Magic. During the game, fans will have choices of menu items inspired by the club’s kitchen, such as two versions of its famous lemon pepper wings.