Luka Dončić on Being Lakers' Leader With LeBron James Gone: ‘Feels Great’

The Lakers signaled their post-LeBron future when they acquired Dončić in a 2025 blockbuster centered on Anthony Davis and a 2029 first-round pick.

Dončić called playing with James “amazing” and said the four-time MVP helped him improve during their only full season together.

Luka Dončić said it “feels great” to step into a leading role alongside Austin Reaves as the Lakers begin life without LeBron James.

The Luka Dončić era with the Los Angeles Lakers officially began on Monday. Dončić was asked during media day about the opportunity to lead the Lakers, alongside Austin Reaves, with LeBron no longer around. “It feels great,” he said. “Obviously, it’s a new challenge. I was in this position in my career a lot of times, so it’s not new to me. But I feel great. I feel excited.”