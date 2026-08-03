Devean George Says the Lakers Must Stop 'Babying' Bronny James

"I think it's a good situation for him," George said. "I think he needs to space away from his dad. My opinion, I think he should let him do his own thing. Okay, he got here. What can you do?"

Bronny James is entering a new chapter of his NBA career, and former Los Angeles Lakers champion Devean George believes it's finally time for the young guard to stand on his own.

George acknowledged there has been debate ever since the Lakers selected Bronny with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Some questioned whether the franchise drafted him because it believed in his potential or because of LeBron's influence.

George said the only way to answer those questions is to give Bronny meaningful opportunities on the court. "If you believe he should be playing, then put him out there," George said. "You got to see what he can do. Put him out there. If he can't play, then... we've invested this much in the guy."

The former forward also dismissed the idea that the Lakers should continue handling Bronny differently than any other young player.

"It seemed like you baby him," George said. "Nah, put him out there. Can he play or no? Then see what happens. That's what we all had to do. You got thrown out there. You didn't get babied."

George's comments come after a whirlwind year for Bronny James. During the 2025-26 season, the guard spent time moving between the Lakers and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, as the organization looked to balance his development with limited NBA playing time.