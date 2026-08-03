Devean George Says the Lakers Must Stop 'Babying' Bronny James

Key Takeaways
- Former Lakers champion Devean George says Bronny James has been "babied" by his dad and the organization, and argues that with LeBron now in Philadelphia it’s time for Bronny to be judged on his own game.
- George believes the Lakers should stop treating Bronny differently, give him real NBA minutes instead of shuttling him between the Lakers and South Bay, and find out if he can truly play at this level.
- His comments land after a season of scrutiny over Bronny’s draft status and an ESPN report about alleged tension between Jeanie Buss and LeBron, which Buss publicly denied as unfair and untrue.
Bronny James is entering a new chapter of his NBA career, and former Los Angeles Lakers champion Devean George believes it's finally time for the young guard to stand on his own.
With LeBron James now heading off to Philadelphia, George argued that Bronny should no longer be evaluated through the lens of his father's legacy. Speaking with TMZ Sports, the three-time Lakers champion said the organization needs to stop protecting the 21-year-old and simply find out what kind of player he can become.
"I think it's a good situation for him," George said. "I think he needs to space away from his dad. My opinion, I think he should let him do his own thing. Okay, he got here. What can you do?"
George acknowledged there has been debate ever since the Lakers selected Bronny with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Some questioned whether the franchise drafted him because it believed in his potential or because of LeBron's influence.
George said the only way to answer those questions is to give Bronny meaningful opportunities on the court. "If you believe he should be playing, then put him out there," George said. "You got to see what he can do. Put him out there. If he can't play, then... we've invested this much in the guy."
The former forward also dismissed the idea that the Lakers should continue handling Bronny differently than any other young player.
"It seemed like you baby him," George said. "Nah, put him out there. Can he play or no? Then see what happens. That's what we all had to do. You got thrown out there. You didn't get babied."
George's comments come after a whirlwind year for Bronny James. During the 2025-26 season, the guard spent time moving between the Lakers and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, as the organization looked to balance his development with limited NBA playing time.
After one assignment to South Bay, where he scored 15 points in a game and averaged 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 10 G League appearances, the Lakers recalled him to the NBA roster ahead of a matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Bronny's development also unfolded amid constant attention surrounding his father. Earlier in the year, an ESPN report alleged friction between Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and LeBron James, including claims that Buss once considered trading the NBA superstar and believed he wasn't sufficiently appreciative after the Lakers drafted Bronny.
Buss publicly rejected those claims, saying, "It's really not right, given all the great things LeBron has done for the Lakers, that he has to be pulled into my family drama," adding that suggesting he wasn't appreciated was "just not true and completely unfair to him."