Cam Newton Says He Could Have Gone to Jail Over Viral Fight

Cam Newton believes there's a scenario where he would have ended up in jail over his viral fight at a football tournament in Atlanta late last month.

Newton discussed the incident with Shaquille O'Neal on the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, explaining that when a disagreement reaches a point where he's feeling triggered, he simply reacts. "You say something to me and I go, I don't think, and that's the issue," he said in a segment beginning at the 23:40 mark.

"We were talking, something was said and then it was like, 'Hey, hey, where you going? I'm going to use the restroom,'" Cam recalled of what happened before the brawl. "But that's just how I rock and roll. You know what I'm saying? But I just have to be better."

Looking back at how everything transpired, Cam admitted the situation could have gotten ugly for everyone involved. "Somebody going to say something triggering to you and it just takes one time and...[it's] ugly, because I could be in jail, somebody filing a lawsuit," the 34-year-old said.

The Atlanta Police Department released a statement last week declaring that no one wanted to press charges. While it remains unclear what caused the brawl, one officer claimed in a police report that Newton's involvement was due to "his hat and hairstyle," while another officer said they went over to the scene after seeing two men "grabbing and pushing" Cam.

Regardless of who started the fight, Newton was disappointed that he put himself in that situation.

"The truth of the matter is this: Me being in my position, I never should have never put myself in that position," he said on his podcast 4th and 1. "That shit could have got ugly, like, for real. That's why I'm trying to bring the seriousness to the situation. We can laugh about it, we can play, and I will always try to bring humor into something that's light-hearted. But this is a serious situation."

He added, "I let my emotions get the best of me and it should not have been called for."

See Cam speak about the altercation on The Big Podcast with Shaq in the video up top.