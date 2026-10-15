Kristaps Porzingis Addresses ‘Internet Doctors’ Amid Health Hiatus: ‘I Don’t Have HIV or AIDS'

Porzingis has struggled with lingering health issues since contracting an upper respiratory virus in February 2025 with the Boston Celtics, and has missed 90 games across two seasons.

The Golden State Warriors released a statement shortly before Porzingis spoke out, confirming that the athlete met with with GM Mike Dunleavy and Dr. Rick Celebrini and will remain out indefinitely.

On Oct. 14, Kristaps Porzingis tweeted a denial to online rumors that he has HIV or AIDS, and saying he is working with doctors on an ongoing health issue.

Although not providing an update on his return to the Golden State Warriors, player Kristaps Porzingis addressed “internet doctors” on social media who’ve wrongfully diagnosed him. On Wednesday (Oct. 14), the Warriors provided a statement on Porzingis’ absence from a team trip to Hawaii, a pre-season training camp and five pre-season games due to a “health-related matter.” Warriors’ General Manager Mike Dunleavy and VP of Player Health & Performance Dr. Rick Celebrini held a “private” meeting with Porzingis, with the decision that the athlete will remain out indefinitely. Porzingis, however, will be present in supporting the Warriors.

Shortly after, Porzingis followed the team’s statement with a message of his own, notifying his X, formerly Twitter, followers that he’s been “working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap.” “Honestly, I'm getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I'll be feeling great again soon,” he continued. “It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some health stuff that you can't exactly pinpoint, on top of injuries throughout my career, so it has added up for sure, but we will get through it 💪🏼”

Porzingis also revealed his frustration with rumors of contracting an STI. “I appreciate all the internet doctors trying to diagnose and help, but I'm in the best hands. So everyone can relax now 😄🙏🏼 and I don’t have hiv or aids,” he continued.