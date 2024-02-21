Floyd Mayweather Won't 'Speak Bad' About Diddy Because 'He's Still a Black Man' and 'Mistakes Happen'

On the topic of growth, Diddy came to mind for Mayweather, who randomly went on a tangent about the disgraced hip-hop icon.

"I'm not gonna speak bad about P. Diddy, 'cause he's still a Black man," Mayweather said at the 6:50 mark above. "Mistakes happen. And I can't say if it is or if it's not a mistake, but things happen in life. And P. Diddy business is P. Diddy business. It's not my job or anyone else's job to go on the internet and stomp him and kick a man when he's down. My take on it is it's not my business. I don't think it's right at all and I don't condone it."

The 15-time world champion boxer continued, "Even if that happened to my daughter, I would be hurt, but that's the choice that my daughter made. So, I don't wanna kick nobody while they're down."

Although Mayweather sympathized with Diddy's alleged victims, including Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, his comments didn't sit well with some on social media who pointed out his own history of domestic abuse accusations.