Montrezl Harrell Rips Enes Kanter Freedom Over ‘Corny and Lame’ WNBA Campaign

Freedom has since sued the Sky and other defendants over his ejection and indefinite ban, while team owner Michael Alter called the case “meritless and frivolous.”

Harrell said Freedom should “use your words as a grown man” instead of confronting players, adding that his clash with Chicago Sky guard Natasha Cloud earned him no “cool points.”

Montrezl Harrell called Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White’s WNBA stunts “corny and lame,” arguing that they mock women rather than protect women’s sports.

Harrell pointed to attending games and sitting courtside during the Las Vegas Aces' championship run before questioning what Freedom and White believe they're accomplishing. “You’re two grown men running into arenas and public spaces making a mockery of yourselves,” Harrell said. “Who is that helping?” Freedom has spent the past several weeks making himself increasingly difficult to separate from the WNBA conversation. The former NBA center declared his intention to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft despite league sources saying he isn't eligible, challenged its language surrounding transgender participation and proposed a “peace summit” with Commissioner Cathy Engelbert moderated by Caitlyn Jenner. No publicly known transgender woman has ever played in the WNBA. Harrell said Freedom has a much simpler way to make his argument. “I know what you’re trying to say about men not playing with women, but just use your words as a grown man,” he said. “Don’t try to berate women.”

Harrell was particularly unimpressed by Freedom's Aug. 23 confrontation with Chicago Sky guard Natasha Cloud. Freedom attended the Sky-Indiana Fever game wearing a “WOMAN noun. adult human female” shirt and later exchanged words with Cloud. He stood, extended his arms, and stepped toward the court before security intervened and removed him from Wintrust Arena. “Even when Enes Kanter got into it with Natasha Cloud, that was corny,” Harrell said. “You don’t gain cool points off that.” That confrontation has since become considerably more than an arena spectacle. Freedom filed a federal lawsuit against the Sky and other defendants, alleging his ejection and subsequent indefinite ban violated his First Amendment rights. Sky owner Michael Alter called the case “meritless and frivolous,” maintaining Freedom was removed for his conduct rather than the message on his shirt. Harrell isn't buying the larger premise that those tactics somehow protect women's basketball.

“I’m not a fan of it and wish it was something they wouldn’t do, because it’s not highlighting the message they claim to have about protecting women’s sports,” he said. “I’m just not a fan of their overall stuff.”