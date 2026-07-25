Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Separate After Five Years of Marriage

Key Takeaways
- Derek Fisher, 51, and Gloria Govan, 41, have separated after five years of marriage and are living apart, though a rep says they remain in "constant communication" and are not planning to file for divorce.
- The couple, who began dating in 2015 while still legally married to other partners, got engaged in 2018 and wed in July 2021 after postponing their original 2020 wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they share no biological children together.
- Their relationship has long been intertwined with drama involving Govan's ex-husband Matt Barnes, including a 2015 altercation between Barnes and Fisher and a 2018 court ruling granting Barnes full custody of his and Govan’s twin sons and imposing a restraining order on Govan.
Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan have split after five years of marriage, and according to a representative, the couple no longer live together.
The rep told TMZ Sports on Friday (July 24) that the estranged spouses are living apart despite not planning to file for divorce. Fisher and Govan were described as being in "constant communication" while trying to resolve their differences.
Fisher, 51, and Govan, 41, first got together in 2015, when both were still legally married to their respective spouses. Fisher, a basketball coach and retired NBA player, was previously married to Candace Fisher from 2005 to 2015. From 2013 to 2016, Govan, formerly of Basketball Wives, was married to ex-NBA player Matt Barnes. The exes share 17-year-old twin sons, Carter and Isaiah.
Fisher proposed to Govan at a family gathering at their Los Angeles-area home in April 2018. The couple originally planned a 2020 wedding, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ultimately marrying the following July at Cielo Farms in Malibu.
"For both of us, this is our second marriage. The most exciting part about this time around is all the growth we bring to the relationship,” Govan told People at the time. "The trials and tribulations we've experienced have played a huge part in who we are in our relationship today." The couple share no biological children.
Fisher and Govan's relationship began with a little drama. In October 2015, Barnes drove to Govan's Redondo Beach home after one of his twin sons FaceTimed him seeing Fisher there, and an alleged physical altercation ensued. Barnes received a two-game NBA suspension from the Memphis Grizzlies and no charges were filed.
After a period of public back-and-forth between Fisher and Barnes, upon Fisher's proposal to Govan in 2018, Barnes congratulated the couple on social media. That same year, a judge awarded Barnes full custody of his twin sons and issued an 18-month restraining order against Govan after a confrontation at their kids’ school. Govan was also ordered to complete anger management and parenting classes, but was granted over $133 million in back child support by her ex-husband.