Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Separate After Five Years of Marriage

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan have split after five years of marriage, and according to a representative, the couple no longer live together.

The rep told TMZ Sports on Friday (July 24) that the estranged spouses are living apart despite not planning to file for divorce. Fisher and Govan were described as being in "constant communication" while trying to resolve their differences.

Fisher, 51, and Govan, 41, first got together in 2015, when both were still legally married to their respective spouses. Fisher, a basketball coach and retired NBA player, was previously married to Candace Fisher from 2005 to 2015. From 2013 to 2016, Govan, formerly of Basketball Wives, was married to ex-NBA player Matt Barnes. The exes share 17-year-old twin sons, Carter and Isaiah.

Fisher proposed to Govan at a family gathering at their Los Angeles-area home in April 2018. The couple originally planned a 2020 wedding, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ultimately marrying the following July at Cielo Farms in Malibu.

"For both of us, this is our second marriage. The most exciting part about this time around is all the growth we bring to the relationship,” Govan told People at the time. "The trials and tribulations we've experienced have played a huge part in who we are in our relationship today." The couple share no biological children.