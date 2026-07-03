Gloria Govan

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Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan at an event with "Whoopi" branding in the background.
Sports

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Sell L.A. Home for $2.85 Million

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan are parting ways with their Los Angeles home.

Brad Appleton332 days ago
Matt Barnes Gloria Govan
Sports

Matt Barnes Sued by Ex-Wife Gloria Govan for Defamation

The actress is suing her ex-husband and former NBA star for allegedly defaming her with claims she defrauded him.

Marco Margaritoff2989 days ago
Matt Barnes.
Sports

Matt Barnes Tried to Wish His Ex Happy Birthday and It Backfired Immediately

No surprise here: Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan still don't get along.

Chris Yuscavage3065 days ago
Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan on the red carpet.
Sports

The SUV Derek Fisher Was Driving During DUI Crash Was Registered to Matt Barnes

Derek Fisher crashed an SUV and was arrested for DUI recently. As it turns out, the SUV was registered to Matt Barnes.

Chris Yuscavage3326 days ago
derek fisher
Sports

Derek Fisher Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Flipping Car in California

Derek Fisher was arrested for DUI over the weekend after flipping his car on a California freeway.

Kyle Neubeck3329 days ago
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Matt Barnes Says Appearing on 'Basketball Wives' Was "The Biggest Mistake I Ever Made"

Matt Barnes appears on J.J. Redick’s podcast and talks about how appearing on 'Basketball Wives' with his ex Gloria Govan was a big mistake.

Chris Yuscavage3587 days ago
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Sports

Matt Barnes Opens Up About Derek Fisher Situation During Candid Interview

Matt Barnes answered every Derek Fisher question he was asked during a candid interview with ‘Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored.'

Chris Yuscavage3692 days ago
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Sports

Derek Fisher Posts Mother’s Day Message for Matt Barnes’ Ex on Instagram

If Derek Fisher is trying to make Matt Barnes hate him more, he’s doing a great job.

Chris Yuscavage3721 days ago
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Sports

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Don’t Look Too Concerned About People Knowing They’re a Couple

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan were spotted showing all kinds of PDA this week.

Chris Yuscavage3773 days ago
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Sports

Tim Hardaway Jr. Once Asked His Girlfriend If a Rumor About Her Dating Derek Fisher Was True

Matt Barnes might not be the only current NBA player who hates Derek Fisher.

Chris Yuscavage3808 days ago
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Sports

Matt Barnes Reportedly Suspended Two Games for Off-Court Altercation With Derek Fisher

NBA suspends Matt Barnes two games for off-court incident with Derek Fisher

Brett Pollakoff3854 days ago

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