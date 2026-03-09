Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos Split Was 'Mutual,' Say Reps

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos called off their engagement just weeks before their planned destination wedding in Italy, and the sudden breakup has quickly become one of the most talked-about off-field storylines surrounding the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.
Over the weekend, Prescott and Ramos ended their relationship roughly a month before their April ceremony. The couple, who share two daughters—Margaret Jane Rose, 2, and Aurora Rayne, 9 months—had recently been celebrating pre-wedding festivities in the Bahamas when reports of the split began circulating.
Initial speculation suggested the breakup may have followed a disagreement during the combined bachelor and bachelorette trip. However, a representative for Ramos later pushed back on that narrative, saying the decision to end the engagement was mutual and not the result of a dramatic blow-up.
“They’re both heartbroken that they’re not getting married,” the representative told People. “There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead-up, and there was no big argument or blow-up. It was a mutual decision.”
The abrupt timing has only added to the attention surrounding the breakup. Just days before reports of the wedding being called off surfaced, Ramos shared photos from her bachelorette weekend on Instagram alongside a large group of friends.
In the caption, she wrote, “I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much.”
Prescott and Ramos were first linked publicly in September 2023, and their relationship moved quickly from there. The couple got engaged in October 2024 and soon began planning their wedding while expanding their family. Their first daughter was born in early 2024, and they welcomed their second child the following year.
Prescott has generally kept his personal life private throughout his NFL career, though his relationship with Ramos occasionally appeared on social media and at public events. Before Ramos, the quarterback was linked to model Natalie Buffett, who publicly supported him during his recovery from a major ankle injury in 2020.
For now, representatives say Prescott and Ramos are focused on co-parenting their two daughters.