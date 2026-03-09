Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos Split Was 'Mutual,' Say Reps

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos called off their engagement just weeks before their planned destination wedding in Italy, and the sudden breakup has quickly become one of the most talked-about off-field storylines surrounding the Dallas Cowboys quarterback. Over the weekend, Prescott and Ramos ended their relationship roughly a month before their April ceremony. The couple, who share two daughters—Margaret Jane Rose, 2, and Aurora Rayne, 9 months—had recently been celebrating pre-wedding festivities in the Bahamas when reports of the split began circulating.

Initial speculation suggested the breakup may have followed a disagreement during the combined bachelor and bachelorette trip. However, a representative for Ramos later pushed back on that narrative, saying the decision to end the engagement was mutual and not the result of a dramatic blow-up. “They’re both heartbroken that they’re not getting married,” the representative told People. “There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead-up, and there was no big argument or blow-up. It was a mutual decision.”