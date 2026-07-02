Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Announce Split After 10 Years: ‘Closing One Chapter With Gratitude’

Frankie Muniz and wife Paige Price have announced they are ending their marriage after 10 years together. Muniz and Price shared the news in a joint post shared to their social media accounts on Wednesday (July 1), revealing that the couple had privately separated before deciding to divorce. The 40-year-old actor and NASCAR driver wrote, “Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage." He continued, "After 10 beautiful years together, we've grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents. We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we're both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we've shared." Muniz also praised Price, saying, "I'm endlessly grateful to Paige for everything she's done for me and our family. She put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine, and she was always my biggest supporter."

He added that they would continue building Muniz Racing together and co-parenting their son with "the same teamwork and love we've always had." “We're closing one chapter with gratitude and opening the next with bright futures ahead, for us as individuals and especially for our son. Thank you for the love and support. We both choose to not entertain any questions on this matter. Please respect our families privacy during this time,” he concluded. According to People, Muniz and Price met in February 2016 at the Frank Sinatra Celebrity Invitational Golf Tournament in Palm Desert while Price was working as a presenter for a golf network. They began dating that year, became engaged in November 2018, eloped in October 2019, held a formal wedding ceremony in Phoenix in February 2020. They welcomed their son, Mauz Mosley Muniz, on March 22, 2021. People also reported that Muniz initially paired the announcement with a video of the family dancing to We the Kings' "Check Yes, Juliet," featuring their son.

After the clip received online criticism, he deleted it and replaced it with a still image. Price responded in the comments, writing, "Frankie, I am so sorry that you felt the need to delete an old fun video of our family because people are so cruel to you. This world is so fucked… divorce is bad, sure - it’s not like we’re excited about it… but we’re two adults who know how to be on the same team. I can’t believe people could scrutinize that.” The announcement comes months after Muniz discussed the pressures his demanding career placed on his family. Speaking with Us Weekly, he said he spent roughly 300 days a year on the road for racing and acting. "Honestly, my wife is a saint. She's sacrificing so much for me to live my dream," Muniz told the magazine, before adding that Price was “basically a single mother a lot.” “I have to be better than I currently am."