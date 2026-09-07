Brooke Hogan Threatens to Drop Family Receipts: 'Final Warning'

The clash resurfaced after Linda Hogan accused Brooke of discarding the family, while Brooke continues to challenge public accounts of Hulk Hogan’s life and legacy following his death.

She says separate experiences of alleged abuse, manipulation, and dishonesty led her to cut contact with both parents—not loyalty to one over the other.

Brooke Hogan issued her family a “final warning,” threatening to release screenshots if relatives keep dragging her name into their public disputes.

Brooke Hogan has spent the past year insisting there is more to the Hogan family story than what has played out publicly. Now, she says she has screenshots that could explain part of it. The 38-year-old issued a “final warning” to her family after another public clash with her mother, Linda Hogan, threatening to release private communications if her name continues to be brought into their ongoing family dispute. “This 👌 close to breaking out some screenshots—which are ONE of the many reasons WHY,” Brooke wrote on Instagram Stories. “I don't take CONSTANTLY dragging my name through the mud lightly.”

She followed with an even more pointed message: “The selective amnesia isn't gonna work. Final warning.” Brooke's threat comes after months of increasingly candid comments about what she says happened inside a family that was once packaged for television on Hogan Knows Best. She has repeatedly rejected attempts to frame her estrangement as a simple family disagreement—or as choosing one parent over another.

“No contact with my mom has nothing to do with my dad, and no contact with my father has nothing to do with my mother,” Brooke wrote on Instagram in March 2025, stressing that she had separate reasons for ending each relationship.