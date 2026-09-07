Brooke Hogan Threatens to Drop Family Receipts: 'Final Warning'

Key Takeaways
- Brooke Hogan issued her family a “final warning,” threatening to release screenshots if relatives keep dragging her name into their public disputes.
- She says separate experiences of alleged abuse, manipulation, and dishonesty led her to cut contact with both parents—not loyalty to one over the other.
- The clash resurfaced after Linda Hogan accused Brooke of discarding the family, while Brooke continues to challenge public accounts of Hulk Hogan’s life and legacy following his death.
Brooke Hogan has spent the past year insisting there is more to the Hogan family story than what has played out publicly. Now, she says she has screenshots that could explain part of it.
The 38-year-old issued a “final warning” to her family after another public clash with her mother, Linda Hogan, threatening to release private communications if her name continues to be brought into their ongoing family dispute.
“This 👌 close to breaking out some screenshots—which are ONE of the many reasons WHY,” Brooke wrote on Instagram Stories. “I don't take CONSTANTLY dragging my name through the mud lightly.”
She followed with an even more pointed message: “The selective amnesia isn't gonna work. Final warning.”
Brooke's threat comes after months of increasingly candid comments about what she says happened inside a family that was once packaged for television on Hogan Knows Best. She has repeatedly rejected attempts to frame her estrangement as a simple family disagreement—or as choosing one parent over another.
“No contact with my mom has nothing to do with my dad, and no contact with my father has nothing to do with my mother,” Brooke wrote on Instagram in March 2025, stressing that she had separate reasons for ending each relationship.
She has since gone considerably further. Brooke alleged that she experienced verbal and mental abuse growing up, sometimes escalating physically, though she did not identify who she was accusing. She also claimed she had defended family members publicly only to later discover she had been given false or misleading information.
“I've been asked to defend poor behavior to the public and have done so out of love,” she wrote. “Only to find I was misinformed, manipulated, and lied to.”
Linda's latest comments brought that unresolved history back into public view. In an August Facebook post accompanied by old family photos, she said Brooke had been deeply loved and accused her daughter of tossing the family aside “like trash.”
The renewed feud arrives just over a year after Hulk Hogan's death at 71. Brooke and her father were not speaking when he died, but she has consistently separated their estrangement from how she felt about him.
Earlier this year, she said she still talks to her father and wishes he had allowed her back into his life.
“I am the daughter that wanted to save him,” she said, explaining that she became concerned about the people surrounding Hulk during his final years.
Brooke has also challenged other attempts to define her father's story. She blasted Netflix's Hulk Hogan: Real American as “missing 98 percent of real life,” arguing that the documentary avoided much of the family's more difficult history.
She has similarly spoken about the damage caused by her father's racist sex-tape comments and why she regrets having no role in overseeing his legacy after his death.