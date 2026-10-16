Sports

The Best NBA Collabs, Jerseys, and Merch Available on Complex

The NBA season is back. From Complex-exclusive Playboi Carti jerseys to a Billie Eilish Bucks snapback, here is the best NBA merch to buy on Complex right now.

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The Best NBA Collabs, Jerseys, and Merch Available on Complex
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The NBA season is almost officially underway, and basketball’s cultural reach now extends well past the hardwood into music, fashion, and collecting. This selection captures that crossover, featuring a pair of Complex-exclusive Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics jerseys. Around them sit a Billie Eilish x Mitchell & Ness Bucks snapback, Honor The Gift’s Zero Regrets hoodie honoring Russell Westbrook’s 18-season career, a re-release of Vince Carter’s futuristic Nike Shox BB4, and an Assouline book marking 40 years of Air Jordan. Prices run from $60 to $190. Here is the best NBA merch, jerseys, and collabs available on Complex right now.

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Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics 2005-06 New York Knicks Jersey

Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop Mitchell & NessPlayboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics 2005-06 New York Knicks Jersey on Complex

Playboi Carti turned wearing jerseys backwards into a visual signature, and this Mitchell & Ness collaboration builds that idea into the garment. The limited-edition take on the 2005-06 Knicks Hardwood Classics swingman carries custom Carti detailing, with "00" for Opium on the front and back and "YVL" for Young Vamp Life on the nameplate. It belongs to the second round of his Mitchell & Ness collection, which reworks the brand's classic NBA jersey template.

Assouline 'Air Jordan' Book

Price: $123
How To Buy: Shop ASSOULINEAssouline 'Air Jordan' Book on Complex

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand have been in business together for 40 years, and this Assouline book is the first authorized volume to chronicle that run. It is built as six chapters, one for each of Jordan's championship rings, covering how he and the brand redefined design, business, pop culture, style, and athletics. On the cover is a never-before-published photograph of Jordan taken by Annie Leibovitz.

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Mitchell & Ness x Billie Eilish Milwaukee Bucks NBA B.E. Patch Snapback

Price: $60
How To Buy: Shop Billie EilishMitchell & Ness x Billie Eilish Milwaukee Bucks NBA B.E. Patch Snapback on Complex

Billie Eilish's collaboration with Mitchell & Ness runs her genre-defying style through the brand's sportswear heritage, built for fans who come to the NBA through music as much as basketball. This snapback applies that approach to the Milwaukee Bucks, pairing the team's identity with a B.E. patch. It is one of the collectible streetwear pieces in a collection designed to bridge music, culture, and fashion.

Honor The Gift Zero Regrets Hoodie - Ash Heather

Price: $175
How To Buy: Shop Honor The GiftHonor The Gift Zero Regrets Hoodie - Ash Heather on Complex

Russell Westbrook played 18 NBA seasons, and Honor The Gift built this hoodie as a tribute to the mentality and the journey behind that run. Zero Regrets is an existing graphic in the brand's catalog, and the front chest screen print reworks it with a net of flowers. The back carries a screen print of Westbrook's career statistics. It comes in an Ash Heather colorway.

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Nike Shox BB4 - Black/Metallic Silver/Lapis

Price: $190
How To Buy: Shop NikeNike Shox BB4 - Black/Metallic Silver/Lapis on Complex

Vince Carter wore the Shox BB4 during his run with the Toronto Raptors, and the model arrived as the first shoe to feature visible Shox columns, the detail that gave the silhouette its futuristic, performance-driven look. This modern re-release of that classic basketball shoe runs a black upper in genuine and synthetic leather with metallic silver detailing. Lapis-toned Shox columns sit at the heel, and Air Zoom cushioning handles the underfoot feel.

NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics 1996-97 Philadelphia 76ers Jersey

Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop Playboi CartiNBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics 1996-97 Philadelphia 76ers Jersey on Complex

The base is a Philadelphia 76ers swingman from the 1996-97 season, drawn from Mitchell & Ness' Hardwood Classics line. Carti's custom detailing puts "00" for Opium on the front and back and "YVL" for Young Vamp Life on the nameplate, a nod to his habit of wearing jerseys backwards. It arrives as part of Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Part 2, a limited-edition collection.

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