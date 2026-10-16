The Best NBA Collabs, Jerseys, and Merch Available on Complex

Price: $175

How To Buy: Shop Honor The Gift → Honor The Gift Zero Regrets Hoodie - Ash Heather on Complex

Russell Westbrook played 18 NBA seasons, and Honor The Gift built this hoodie as a tribute to the mentality and the journey behind that run. Zero Regrets is an existing graphic in the brand's catalog, and the front chest screen print reworks it with a net of flowers. The back carries a screen print of Westbrook's career statistics. It comes in an Ash Heather colorway.