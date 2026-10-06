Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics: Every ComplexCon Jersey Now Available on Complex

Price: $150

How To Buy: Shop Playboi Carti → NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Minnesota Timberwolves on Complex

Carti's limited-edition run with Mitchell & Ness takes the brand's classic NBA swingman and hands the team's identifiers over to his own, and the Minnesota Timberwolves version follows that logic. "00," a nod to his Opium label, sits on the front and back where a player number would be, and the nameplate is cut down to "YVL" for Young Vamp Life. The collection pulls from basketball nostalgia and the way Carti wears jerseys backwards.