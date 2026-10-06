Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics: Every ComplexCon Jersey Now Available on Complex

Mitchell & Ness and Playboi Carti are bringing their NBA jersey collaboration to Complex following the exclusive drop at ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles. The collection reworks Hardwood Classics jerseys from teams including the 1995 Chicago Bulls, 1998 Toronto Raptors, 1999 Los Angeles Lakers, and 2000 Philadelphia 76ers, each retailing for $150. The drop caps a big weekend for Carti, who served as co-artistic director of ComplexCon alongside Hiroshi Fujiwara and closed out the festival with a headlining set at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Philadelphia 76ers
Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop Playboi Carti → NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Philadelphia 76ers on Complex
Mitchell & Ness is a Philadelphia company, which makes the 76ers the hometown makeup in Carti's Hardwood Classics run. Carti's royal 76ers jersey pulls from the 1996-97 season and the Allen Iverson era, carrying "00" on the front and back, a nod to his Opium label, with "YVL" for Young Vamp Life on the nameplate.
NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey New York Knicks
Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop Playboi Carti → NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey New York Knicks on Complex
Mitchell & Ness's Hardwood Classics jerseys trade on basketball nostalgia, and Carti folds that into his own genre-bending style on this New York Knicks swingman. The blue 2005-06 Knicks jersey brings back the mid-2000’s era road look, with the "NEW YORK" wordmark across the chest.
NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics All-Star Jersey
Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop Playboi Carti → NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics All-Star Jersey on Complex
Carti's habit of wearing jerseys backwards shaped how he reworked this Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics jersey. This iconic jersey is a nod to the 1997-98 NBA All-Star Game.
NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Charlotte Hornets
Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop Playboi Carti → NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Charlotte Hornets on Complex
The teal 1992-93 Hornets jersey brings back the pinstriped look that made Charlotte one of the defining teams of early-'90s style. The Hornets name returned to Charlotte in 2014, and the teal from this era has remained a fan favorite ever since.
NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Denver Nuggets
Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop Playboi Carti → NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Denver Nuggets on Complex
The royal 1987-88 Nuggets jersey, the oldest season in the collection, features Denver's rainbow skyline design. The skyline-and-mountains graphic remains one of the most colorful designs in league history.
NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Detroit Pistons
Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop Playboi Carti → NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Detroit Pistons on Complex
This vintage 1995-96 Pistons jersey revisits Detroit's classic red, white, and blue look from the Grant Hill era.
NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Golden State Warriors
Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop Playboi Carti → NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Golden State Warriors on Complex
Golden State's navy 2002-03 jersey revisits the Warriors' lightning bolt era, one of the more distinctive looks and a must cop for the "We Believe" Warriors fans.
NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Houston Rockets
Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop Playboi Carti → NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Houston Rockets on Complex
The navy 1999-00 Rockets jersey comes from the franchise's pinstriped era, a look that has become a throwback favorite. Houston's red and navy from this stretch remains one of the more distinctive palettes of the late '90s.
NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Miami Heat
Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop Playboi Carti → NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Miami Heat on Complex
The black 1996-97 Heat jersey draws from Miami's late-'90s run, keeping the look clean and bold. Black has long been central to the Heat's identity, and this style shows how well it carries Carti's darker aesthetic.
NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Minnesota Timberwolves
Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop Playboi Carti → NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Minnesota Timberwolves on Complex
Carti's limited-edition run with Mitchell & Ness takes the brand's classic NBA swingman and hands the team's identifiers over to his own, and the Minnesota Timberwolves version follows that logic. "00," a nod to his Opium label, sits on the front and back where a player number would be, and the nameplate is cut down to "YVL" for Young Vamp Life. The collection pulls from basketball nostalgia and the way Carti wears jerseys backwards.
NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Orlando Magic
Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop Playboi Carti → NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Orlando Magic on Complex
The blue 2000-01 Magic jersey revisits the Tracy McGrady era in Orlando, following the black 2003 style from Carti's first collection.
NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Phoenix Suns
Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop Playboi Carti → NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Phoenix Suns on Complex
The purple 1999-00 Suns jersey features the iconic Suns design that closed out the decade in Phoenix.
NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Seattle SuperSonics
Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop Playboi Carti → NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Jersey Seattle SuperSonics on Complex
The Seattle SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008, which makes this a team makeup with no current NBA team attached to it. The only white jersey in the run, the 1994-95 SuperSonics style recalls the Sonics era, a franchise that still holds a strong following since leaving Seattle.