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Miles Bridges.
Sports

Miles Bridges' Ex Hit With Assault Charges for Allegedly Attacking NBA Star

Mychelle Johnson, the mother of four of Bridges' children, is facing assault and battery charges.

Abel Shifferaw7 days ago
Anthony Davis sits on the sidelines in street clothes during a Washington Wizards game from February 2026.
Bets

NBA Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis to Warriors, Hornets, or Celtics?

The NBA hot stove season has never been hotter. Could Davis be the next big name to be traded this off-season?

Matt Burke17 days ago
LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2026 in New York City.
Sports

NBA Fans React to LaMelo Ball Being Traded to Minnesota Timberwolves in Blockbuster Deal

The Charlotte Hornets sent Ball and Josh Green to Minnesota for Naz Reid.

Joe Price23 days ago
Terry Rozier.
Sports

NBA and Charlotte Hornets Support Bond Rule Preventing Terry Rozier Return

While a legal modification to the terms of Rozier's bond release could pave the way for his return to the NBA, both the league and his former team do not want that to happen.

Jose Martinez30 days ago
NBA Star Miles Bridges Gets Restraining Order Against Ex for Cyberstalking
Sports

NBA Star Miles Bridges Gets Restraining Order After Alleged Cyberstalking and Tire Tampering

From alleged tire tampering to fake pregnancy claims, new details reveal how Miles Bridges says the cyberstalking drama spiraled.

Bernadette Giacomazzo70 days ago
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Stephen Curry smiles during the Golden State Warriors - Los Angeles Clippers Play-in Game on April 15, 2026.
Bets

NBA Play-In Odds: Hornets vs. Magic, Warriors vs. Suns

NBA Play-In odds for Hornets vs. Magic, and Warriors vs. Suns. See the spread, moneyline, total and more in our betting preview.

Matt Burke93 days ago
Devin Booker drives to the basket on Donovan Clingan during a Suns-Trail Blazers game in February 2025.
Bets

NBA Play-In Odds: Heat vs. Hornets, Trail Blazers vs. Suns

A look at NBA Play-In Tournament odds as the Heat face the Hornets and the Blazers take on the Suns. Find the spread, moneyline and total for both games.

Matt Burke96 days ago
Terry Rozier in a Miami Heat jersey holding a basketball during a game, focused on the court.
Sports

Terry Rozier Waived by Miami Heat Amid Sports Betting Arrest

Rozier was arrested in October as part of a larger investigation into illegal sports betting

Jade Gomez99 days ago
LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller smile during a Hornets game while making a playoff push in March 2026.
Bets

NBA Playoffs Odds: Sorting Out the Eastern Conference Playoff Picture

The Raptors, Hawks, Magic, 76ers, and Hornets all hope to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Matt Burke99 days ago
Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg wait for a free throw.
Bets

Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Who is Favored?

Updated NBA Rookie of the Year odds show Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel in a heated race. Who is favored to win the award?

Matt Burke102 days ago
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Charlotte Hornets Retire Dell Curry's No. 30 Jersey
Sports

Charlotte Hornets Retire Dell Curry’s Jersey in Emotional Ceremony

Inside the halftime ceremony as Dell Curry’s No. 30 was raised to the rafters, with Steph and Seth on hand to celebrate the moment.

Bernadette Giacomazzo120 days ago
Moussa Diabate #14 and Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets fight Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half of a basketball game at Spectrum Center on February 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Sports

NBA Suspends Isaiah Stewart 7 Games, Four Players Disciplined After Pistons-Hornets Brawl (UPDATE)

It was no Malice at the Palace, but it did involve the Pistons yet again.

Joe Price157 days ago
Amari Bailey Files Lawsuit to Return to NCAA Despite Playing 10 NBA Games
Sports

Amari Bailey Files Lawsuit to Return to NCAA Despite Playing 10 NBA Games

Bailey, who currently plays for the Charlotte Hornets, has retained both an agent and an attorney to pursue the matter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo168 days ago
DaBaby
Music

DaBaby Spotted Exchanging Words With Hornets Heckler In Viral Video

The fan quickly diffused the situation.

Trey Alston189 days ago
Dababy performs during DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash.
Music

Watch DaBaby Tell Bulls Fans to Remove Their Jerseys Before Taking a Photo With Them

The Charlotte rapper is extremely loyal to his hometown NBA team.

Jose Martinez228 days ago
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LaMelo Ball Says He's 'Open' to Charlotte Hornets Trade
Sports

LaMelo Ball Denies Reports That He's 'Open' to a Charlotte Hornets Trade

A new report suggests that Ball is growing 'increasingly frustrated' with the team's leadership.

Bernadette Giacomazzo239 days ago
LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the second half of a basketball game against the Orlando Magic at Spectrum Center on March 25, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Sports

LaMelo Ball Trolls the Internet With ‘Hot Chee Toes’ Foot Tattoo

LaMelo Ball’s tattoo artist admits his new ‘Hot Chee Toes’ ink that left fans in disbelief was all a hoax.

Sarah Vincent355 days ago
LaMelo Ball stands in a room with tattoo-themed decor.
Sports

LaMelo Ball Debuts New Torso and Arm Tattoos That Took Five Artists to Complete

LaMelo's back tattoo went viral last year, and it took six artists 18 hours to complete.

Andrew W394 days ago

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