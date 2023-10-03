New York Giants Fans Boo Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie Promo at MetLife Stadium

Not everyone is a Swiftie.
On Monday, New York Giants fans booed Taylor Swift when a promotion for her Eras Tour movie popped up on the big screen at Metlife Stadium.
While football fans aren’t mooning over Swift, the NFL is. Swift made another appearance at Travis Kelce’s game on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs played the New York Jets. Afterward, the NFL appeared to change its Twitter bio and banner in honor of Swift—and its Instagram bio too.
Screenshots show that the NFL’s Twitter bio read, “We had the best day with you today,” a nod to her song “The Best Day” from her 2008 album Fearless—and the banner included three images of Swift cheering Kelce on at the Jets game.
Meanwhile, the NFL changed its IG bio to read, “Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties,” referencing the number of games the team has won since Swift started coming to watch Kelce play.
Prior to that, in late September, the NFL created a post-game banner that featured Swift at the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears, which was the first game she attended.
The two celebrities were first romantically connected in mid-September and things have since heated up. Photos of Swift and Kelce showed some PDA at an after-party in Kansas City on Sept. 23—and the Oct. 1 game saw her hanging out with Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman in a private suite.