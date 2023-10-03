New York Giants Fans Boo Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie Promo at MetLife Stadium

While football fans aren’t mooning over Swift, the NFL is. Swift made another appearance at Travis Kelce’s game on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs played the New York Jets. Afterward, the NFL appeared to change its Twitter bio and banner in honor of Swift—and its Instagram bio too.

Screenshots show that the NFL’s Twitter bio read, “We had the best day with you today,” a nod to her song “The Best Day” from her 2008 album Fearless—and the banner included three images of Swift cheering Kelce on at the Jets game.

Meanwhile, the NFL changed its IG bio to read, “Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties,” referencing the number of games the team has won since Swift started coming to watch Kelce play.