Taylor Swift Spotted Cheering on Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game in New Jersey

It seems like everyone was at the Chiefs-Jets game in East Rutherford, New Jersey last night, and Taylor Swift was the most enthusiastic fan of them all.
The predictions were true: Swift was on the sidelines cheering on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The pair are rumored to be dating and if they're not, Swift has done a pretty good job thus far as the perfect NFL girlfriend.
The spotting comes a week after Swift was seen alongside Kelce's mom last week at the Chiefs' hometown game. The "Anti-Hero" singer was a good luck charm, and the Chiefs secured a 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Swift isn't just a Chiefs good luck charm, but the NFL's as well. According to TickPick, ticket prices surged over 40% for this weekend's game in anticipation of the singer's appearance. Kelce's jersey saw a nearly 400% sales spike. Even the NFL's ratings among young women surged in light of the pair's dating rumors.
Also in attendance in New Jersey were Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Jeremy Strong, and Hugh Jackman.