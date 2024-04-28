Texans' Tank Dell Shot in Florida Nightclub, Sustains Minor Injury

Houston Texans Wide Receiver Tank Dell was among the ten people who were injured during a shooting in Florida on Saturday night.

According to Florida Today, the incident occurred shortly after midnight at Cabana Live, an entertainment venue in Sanford just 20 miles north of Orlando. The venue had been booked for a private event according to the venue’s Facebook page and deputies had been in the area due to the large number of attendees.

Eye witnesses told law enforcement that the shooting began after fistfight broke out, the Associated Press reports. An individual who wasn’t involved in the brawl reportedly drew a handgun and began firing at people. From there, a security guard standing nearby the gunman was able to subdue him by wrestling him to the ground and disarming him.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center. Per the AP, the suspect’s charges include attempted homicide, firing a weapon in a public space, using a firearm during a felony, and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.

The arrest report also mentioned that a 9mm handgun was recovered along with spent shell casings matching the bullets in the gun’s magazine.

The victims, including the 24-year-old Houston Texas wide receiver, were treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds primarily below their waists. None of the victims reportedly suffered from any life-threatening injuries.

“We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla. last night. He sustained a minor wound but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits,” read a statement from the Houston Texas.