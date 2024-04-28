Texans' Tank Dell Shot in Florida Nightclub, Sustains Minor Injury

Houston Texans Wide Receiver Tank Dell was among the ten people who were injured during a shooting in Florida on Saturday night.
According to Florida Today, the incident occurred shortly after midnight at Cabana Live, an entertainment venue in Sanford just 20 miles north of Orlando. The venue had been booked for a private event according to the venue’s Facebook page and deputies had been in the area due to the large number of attendees.
Eye witnesses told law enforcement that the shooting began after fistfight broke out, the Associated Press reports. An individual who wasn’t involved in the brawl reportedly drew a handgun and began firing at people. From there, a security guard standing nearby the gunman was able to subdue him by wrestling him to the ground and disarming him.
A 16-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center. Per the AP, the suspect’s charges include attempted homicide, firing a weapon in a public space, using a firearm during a felony, and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.
The arrest report also mentioned that a 9mm handgun was recovered along with spent shell casings matching the bullets in the gun’s magazine.
The victims, including the 24-year-old Houston Texas wide receiver, were treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds primarily below their waists. None of the victims reportedly suffered from any life-threatening injuries.
“We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla. last night. He sustained a minor wound but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits,” read a statement from the Houston Texas.
“We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident.”
“As most of you have heard, there was an incident outside our establishment last night. We are cooperating with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and praying for all those involved,” read a statement from Cabana Live on their Facebook page.
“We reserved our venue out for a private event and we are still learning as the investigation continues what was the cause of this isolated incident. Our Cabana Live family is 100% safe and appreciate all the prayers and concerns. We are open our normal business hours.”
The incident at Cabana Live marks the 12th mass shooting in Florida in 2024, based on data from the Gun Violence Archive as pointed out by Florida Today.