Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Reportedly 'Hanging Out' and People Have Thoughts

Rumors about a potential romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been flying lately.
It all started earlier this summer when Travis got on an episode of his New Heights podcast and said he was "butthurt" when he couldn't connect with Swift at one of her Eras Tour concerts to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.
In the past few weeks, blind items from gossip reporting outlets like Deux Moi have suggested that Swift may be dating someone new. A source told The Messenger on Tuesday that the two-time Super Bowl champion and the "Cruel Summer" singer have been "quietly hanging out" lately, which inspired countless reactions from Swifites and beyond.
Unfortunately for fans who were rooting for the rumored couple, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that Taylor and Travis are not an item, and it's not clear if the two are in fact spending time together.
Swift took home nine awards on Tuesday night at the MTV Video Music Awards including "Video of the Year" and "Song of the Year" for her hit "Anti-Hero."