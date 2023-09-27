Travis Kelce Praises Taylor Swift for Showing Up to Cheer Him on at Chiefs Game: ‘That Was Pretty Ballsy’

From there, Kelce enjoyed a hearty laugh when asked how it felt to be “finally” put on the map by Swift. He also shared his thoughts on how it felt to see the level of excitement in the stands, as well as in the suite.

“That shit was absolutely hysterical,” he said. “It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end. Took my Chevelle to the game.”

Kelce also addressed the uptick in jersey sales, stating that it “sounds like the Swifties are also part of Chiefs Kingdom” now. But as for specifics regarding dating rumors, Kelce graciously declined to provide such info.

"I know I brought all this attention to me, right? I’m the one that did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor," he said. "So yeah, I think what’s real is that it is my personal life and i wanna respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week."

A superfun side effect of the Travis/Taylor coverage has been watching some of the more footballian among us absolutely lose their minds to see Kelce being referred to in this context, particularly when it comes to assertions that he was not a widely known figure prior to getting The Swift Bump. The irony, of course, is that many of those pissed off about this part of the media chatter would gladly do the same if the situation were flipped.